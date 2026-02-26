Immigrant Success Story: BodyKore CEO Launches Tomorrow's Legacy Initiative

Fitness industry leader draws on personal experience to create mentorship, skills training and job-readiness programs for at-risk youth in Southern California.

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Before he became the CEO of BodyKore , a global fitness equipment manufacturer, Leo Chang was a teenager struggling to find his place.

Chang immigrated to the United States from Taiwan at age 2. While he grew up immersed in American culture, his Chinese/Taiwanese household was still learning how to navigate life in a new country. The cultural disconnect created pressure at home and confusion outside it. Feeling lost and isolated, Chang rebelled, fell in with the wrong crowd and ultimately faced disciplinary issues.

The Tomorrow’s Legacy Initiative, created by BodyKore CEO Leo Chang, delivers mentorship and leadership development opportunities for immigrant and at-risk youth across Southern California. Learn more at https://tomorrowslegacy.org.

"A lot of the mistakes I made growing up could have been avoided with the proper guidance," Chang said. "Fortunately, I was able to get my head straight and turn my life around. But there are a lot of kids who never get that opportunity."

That lived experience led Chang to launch the Tomorrow's Legacy Initiative , a community-driven program operating under WRATH Corp Foundation, a nonprofit serving immigrant families and at-risk teens in Southern California. Chang serves on the board as Director of Program Development & Strategy and created the youth-focused initiative to address the gaps he experienced firsthand.

About Tomorrow's Legacy Initiative

The Tomorrow's Legacy Initiative is designed to equip underserved youth with practical tools, mentorship and culturally responsive support delivered directly within the community. The initiative will focus on the following four areas:

Skills Training Workshops that provide career readiness, resume development, entrepreneurship education, digital literacy and financial literacy.

that provide career readiness, resume development, entrepreneurship education, digital literacy and financial literacy. A Youth Mentorship Program that pairs students with community leaders and professionals to foster leadership, confidence and accountability.

that pairs students with community leaders and professionals to foster leadership, confidence and accountability. Mental Health and Substance Abuse Support through culturally responsive referrals, resilience education and prevention programming.

through culturally responsive referrals, resilience education and prevention programming. Family Resource Navigation connecting families to housing assistance, employment opportunities and community services.

Turning Experience Into Action

Drawing on nearly two decades in the fitness industry, Chang will also leverage BodyKore's infrastructure and professional network to provide real-world exposure and career pathways for participating youth. Chang said he will personally participate in mentorship efforts, speaking openly about his experiences and connecting with youth who may be navigating similar cultural and personal struggles.

"I'm excited to be part of this foundation because its mission reflects my own journey," Chang said. "I was given a second chance, and that makes me deeply committed to creating that same opportunity for immigrant and at-risk youth who need guidance, hope and someone to truly believe in them."

Program Rollout and Vision

While the long-term vision includes establishing a dedicated community center, Tomorrow's Legacy is beginning with mobile programming hosted at schools, partner gyms, community centers and faith-based organizations. Upcoming efforts include a March 21–22 Teens in Leadership Training (TILT) workshop in Santa Ana, a two-day experiential program focused on leadership development, communication and decision-making skills for youth ages 14–17.

Learn More, Donate Now

Tomorrow's Legacy is funded through private donations, corporate sponsorships and community fundraising events. Individuals interested in donating or volunteering can learn more at https://tomorrowslegacy.org.

About BodyKore

Founded in 2005, BodyKore designs and manufactures commercial-grade fitness equipment for professional facilities worldwide. The company provides free consultations, custom 3D gym design and full installation services, serving clients across North America, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America. BodyKore products are available online and through more than 100 authorized dealers across the United States. Learn more at BodyKore.com and follow @BodyKore on Instagram.

