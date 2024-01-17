Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office of the Principal Legal Advisor Chooses Casepoint as its eDiscovery Solution

News provided by

Casepoint

17 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

OPLA moves from Relativity to Casepoint's AI-powered eDiscovery solution to support its internal investigations and litigation needs.

TYSONS, Va., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Casepoint — the industry leader in legal discovery technology for litigation, investigations, FOIA, and compliance — today announced it has signed a multi-year contract with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Office of the Principal Legal Advisor (OPLA) to provide its AI-powered Legal Hold and eDiscovery solution to the organization. The contract includes a large-scale data migration from OPLA's existing eDiscovery technology, Relativity, into Casepoint's secure, FedRAMP-authorized cloud platform.

Continue Reading
OPLA moves from Relativity to Casepoint’s AI-powered eDiscovery solution to support its internal investigations and litigation needs.
OPLA moves from Relativity to Casepoint’s AI-powered eDiscovery solution to support its internal investigations and litigation needs.

OPLA — the largest legal program in the Department of Homeland Security — began searching for a replacement for Relativity upon realizing it needed a solution that was better aligned with its top use cases. After a rigorous evaluation process, OPLA ultimately awarded Casepoint the contract based on the strength and value of its robust, end-to-end platform. In addition to migrating data from legacy eDiscovery systems, Casepoint brings several benefits to OPLA:

  • Data Integration: Casepoint's platform seamlessly integrates with various data sources, enabling efficient data transfer — crucial for OPLA data hosted in Microsoft 365.
  • Advanced Search and Analysis: The platform enables the search and analysis of large volumes of data through clustering and concept searching, which enhances OPLA's investigative capabilities.
  • Email Threading: Casepoint offers extensive email threading capabilities, which streamline the process of searching through vast document volumes.
  • Early Case Assessment (ECA): This feature reduces data volumes by pushing single instances of files out to workspaces, which cuts processing costs.
  • Collaboration Capabilities: Outside entities and organizations can be granted access to download OPLA's produced files, which enables seamless collaboration.
  • Automated Redactions: Casepoint's automated redaction feature allows OPLA to configure specific patterns across multiple documents and pages, which substantially narrows review time.
  • Support for Uncommon File Formats: Casepoint offers extensive support for a wide range of file types for processing and review.

"We're proud and excited to be able to provide OPLA with our secure cloud solution so they can leverage legal hold, cloud collections, AI, and advanced analytics to support ICE's mission of preserving national security and public safety," said Amy Hilbert, Executive Vice President of Government Solutions at Casepoint. "We look forward to a seamless data migration and a successful partnership with OPLA."

The contract award further validates Casepoint as the public sector's most trusted cloud solution for managing the top government use cases, including litigation, investigations, and FOIA.

As more government agencies look to migrate from on-premises eDiscovery solutions, Casepoint's configurable, cloud platform paired with the company's extensive experience working with government agencies and migrating large volumes of data to the cloud, offers the highest value solution. The platform's role-based access, which supports single-sign-on and multifactor authentication, enables secure cross-team collaboration. The platform also features built-in legal hold capabilities, cloud collections, configurable workflows, and powerful AI to automate the analysis of large volumes of complex data for increased cost savings and efficiency, all while fulfilling a government agency's critical need for data security.

To learn more about Casepoint or to receive a demo, contact Casepoint's Government Solutions team.

About Casepoint
Casepoint is the legal technology platform of choice for corporations, government agencies, and law firms to meet their complex eDiscovery, investigations, and compliance needs. Powered by cutting-edge AI and advanced analytics, Casepoint helps teams cut through large volumes of data to quickly identify insightful and actionable information. Casepoint's secure and scalable cloud platform is designed to help organizations take control of their data and processes to maximize efficiency, mitigate risk, and lower overall legal spend. Casepoint's easy-to-use and intuitive interface provides legal hold, cloud collections, powerful data processing, AI and advanced analytics, and review and production.

Media Contact
Stephanie Hendricks
Piper Strategies
[email protected]
202-253-1182

SOURCE Casepoint

Also from this source

Legal Tech Leader Chris Kruse Joins Casepoint as Executive Vice President

Legal Tech Leader Chris Kruse Joins Casepoint as Executive Vice President

Casepoint — the industry leader in legal discovery technology for litigation, investigations, FOIA, and compliance — today announced the appointment...
Casepoint Wins LegalTech Breakthrough "eDiscovery Innovation Of The Year" Award For Second Straight Year

Casepoint Wins LegalTech Breakthrough "eDiscovery Innovation Of The Year" Award For Second Straight Year

Casepoint — the industry leader in legal discovery technology for litigation, investigations, and compliance — today announced it is the recipient of ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.