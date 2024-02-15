Casepoint Appoints Jen Swensson as Vice President of People

Casepoint

15 Feb, 2024, 09:30 ET

Swensson joins Casepoint to strengthen culture and drive company expansion and organizational maturity.

TYSONS, Va., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Casepoint — the industry leader in legal discovery technology for litigation, investigations, FOIA, and compliance — today announced the appointment of seasoned human resources leader Jen Swensson as its Vice President of People. With an impressive track record of building and leading talent functions at high-growth technology businesses, Swensson brings a wealth of experience and strategic insight to Casepoint.

In her most recent role as Chief People Officer of Deepwatch, Swensson successfully pioneered the development of human resources and people functions for the investor-backed cybersecurity company. Before that, Swensson served as Vice President of Global Human Resources at KLDiscovery, where she spearheaded all HR initiatives for the distributed global workforce located in 19 countries. Her proven ability to support global teams and seamlessly implement impactful programs aligns with Casepoint's vision for growth and success.

"We are thrilled to have Jen on board as part of the Casepoint team," said Casepoint CEO Haresh Bhungalia. "Her expertise in building and nurturing people functions to support global teams in high-growth environments aligns perfectly with our commitment to fostering a culture of transparency, trust, and collaboration. Jen's leadership and dedication to people growth will play a pivotal role in further elevating the employee experience."

Swensson will lead Casepoint's talent acquisition, development, and engagement initiatives in support of Casepoint's core values and mission of delivering successful customer outcomes. She will establish frameworks that support the career aspirations of Casepoint's team and implement best practices for employee engagement and wellness. Swensson's decision to join Casepoint reflects her deliberate approach to seeking a workplace that shares her values and priorities.

"I was very intentional when I set out on the search for my next role, specifically seeking a company that supports employees and their career goals, has a strong market position and reputation, and has a leadership team that runs with a growth mindset," Swensson said. "From the first conversations with the Casepoint team, I knew I was checking my boxes. I am thrilled to join the Casepoint team and excited to contribute to the company's growth and success."

About Casepoint
Casepoint is the legal technology platform of choice for government agencies, corporations, and law firms to meet their complex eDiscovery, investigations, and compliance needs. Powered by cutting-edge AI and advanced analytics, Casepoint helps teams cut through large volumes of data to quickly identify insightful and actionable information. Casepoint's secure and scalable cloud platform is designed to help organizations take control of their data and processes to maximize efficiency, mitigate risk, and lower overall legal spend. Casepoint's easy-to-use and intuitive interface provides legal hold, cloud collections, powerful data processing, AI and advanced analytics, and review and production.

Media Contact
Carolyn Depko
Plat4orm PR
Media Relations Manager
[email protected]
Phone: 908 565 3709

SOURCE Casepoint

