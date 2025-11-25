Immorta Bio Announces Publication of International Patent Application for SenoVax™, a First-in-Class Senolytic Immunotherapy

Targeting the Root Causes of Aging Demonstrates Powerful Anti-Cancer Activity Across Multiple Tumor Models

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Immorta Bio Inc., a scientific longevity company pioneering therapies focusing on Treating Diseases of Aging and Treating Aging as Disease™, today announced the publication of its international patent application PCT/WO2025184665[1], entitled "Senescence Vaccine."

Dr. Thomas Ichim, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Immorta Bio

The application describes Immorta Bio's proprietary approach to stimulating the immune system to selectively eliminate senescent cells: the dysfunctional "old cells" that drive aging, inflammation, organ failure, and support tumor growth. Removing these harmful cells results in a broad anti-aging effect throughout the body while simultaneously inhibiting cancer progression, addressing two major root causes of age-related decline:

accumulation of damage, and loss of regenerative capacity.

At the center of the patent is SenoVax™, Immorta Bio's first-in-class senolytic immunotherapy, which has demonstrated potent reduction of lung, breast, brain, skin, and pancreatic cancers in established in vivo models[2]. SenoVax™ is also the subject of FDA submission of IND #30745 for advanced lung cancer[3].

"SenoVax™ is a true first-in-class immunotherapy," said Dr. Thomas Ichim, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Immorta Bio, and inventor on 26 of the company's patent applications. "By killing senescent cells, we reduce aging biology itself while simultaneously disrupting the tumor-supportive microenvironment required for cancer survival."

Immorta Bio's broader longevity strategy combines SenoVax™ with StemCellRevivify™, the company's platform for introducing young, organ-specific progenitor and mesenchymal stem cells to restore regenerative capacity. Together, the two platforms target the two fundamental drivers of aging — impaired clearance of damaged cells and loss of tissue regeneration.

"Cancer is the most prevalent disease of aging, and SenoVax™ allows us to attack both aging biology and tumor biology at the same time," said Dr. Boris Reznik, Chairman and CEO of Immorta Bio. "Our clinical goal is to first establish safety and efficacy in advanced cancer patients and then expand into age-related conditions and ultimately into treating aging itself."

Immorta Bio's preclinical work shows compelling evidence across:

multiple cancer models

aging and frailty models

organ-failure models

>100% extension of lifespan and improvement in healthspan

These results, along with the publication of this PCT application, strengthen Immorta Bio's position as the only company developing a dual-platform solution to aging that also treats its most lethal diseases.

About Immorta Bio

Immorta Bio Inc. is a scientific longevity company developing two complementary platforms to reverse aging and treat age-related diseases: SenoVax™, a first-in-class senolytic immunotherapy that eliminates senescent cells, and StemCellRevivify™, a personalized cellular rejuvenation technology based on young organ-specific progenitor and mesenchymal stem cells. Immorta Bio's mission is to restore youthful biology, extend healthy lifespan, and treat the major diseases of aging through the integration of immunotherapy and regenerative medicine.

Media Contact:

Immorta Bio Inc.

+1 (305) 632-2939

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.ImmortaBio.com

1 https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2025184665

2 https://www.researchsquare.com/article/rs-7837498/v1

3 https://www.targetedonc.com/view/senovax-investigational-new-drug-application-filed-with-the-fda-in-nsclc

SOURCE Immorta Bio Inc.