Immortal Dragons Comments on Longevity Regulation and Investment Trends Following FT Podcast Appearance

SINGAPORE, Jan. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyang Wang, founder of Singapore-based longevity investment firm Immortal Dragons, has issued a public statement following his participation in a recent episode of the Financial Times' technology podcast series, Tech Tonic, titled "Defying Death: The Longevity Lab."

The episode examines Singapore's emergence as a global hub for longevity research and development, highlighting the city-state's policy focus on healthspan, its biomedical research infrastructure, and regulatory frameworks that support experimental scientific inquiry. Wang appeared in the episode to discuss the investment and regulatory dynamics shaping the longevity sector in Asia.

In response to the episode's release, Wang stated that the discussion reflects broader global shifts in how longevity research is financed, governed, and pursued.

"Singapore represents a unique convergence of capital, talent, and regulatory pragmatism," Wang said. "As societies age, the question is no longer whether longevity research will expand, but where it will be allowed to develop responsibly and at scale."

During the podcast, Wang discussed how differences in regulatory environments influence the feasibility of early-stage biomedical research. He noted that certain types of preclinical studies, including advanced animal research, face significantly higher barriers in Western jurisdictions, often requiring extended approval timelines and substantial financial resources. According to Wang, parts of Asia provide alternative pathways that enable exploratory research while remaining within legal and institutional frameworks.

Wang also addressed the speculative nature of some longevity research concepts discussed in the episode, emphasizing that such ideas should be understood as long-term theoretical exploration rather than near-term medical solutions. He acknowledged that scientific consensus and clinical validation remain essential components of responsible innovation.

The podcast further featured perspectives from medical researchers and practitioners who cautioned against premature commercialization and the absence of standardized biomarkers within the longevity industry. Wang welcomed this scrutiny, stating that public debate and critical examination are necessary as the field evolves.

"Longevity science is moving from the margins toward the mainstream," Wang said. "That transition requires transparency, informed discussion, and clear boundaries between research, speculation, and clinical application."

The Tech Tonic episode positions Singapore as a case study in how national policy, venture investment, and demographic pressures intersect in shaping the future of aging research. Wang's participation reflects the growing role of private capital in supporting early-stage scientific inquiry alongside public institutions.

The episode "Defying Death: The Longevity Lab" is now available as part of the Tech Tonic podcast series.

Immortal Dragons is a Singapore-headquartered, purpose-driven longevity investment fund focused on high-impact and early-stage technologies aimed at improving human healthspan. The fund currently supports more than 15 portfolio companies operating across diverse areas of longevity science and biotechnology. In addition to its investment activities, Immortal Dragons promotes longevity education and advocacy through book translation and publishing, translation of talks by global longevity leaders, production of a leading Chinese-language longevity podcast, and sponsorships and grants for longevity-focused initiatives and conferences.

