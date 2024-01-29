IMMOTION JOINS THE ASSOCIATION OF ZOOS AND AQUARIUMS COMMERCIAL MEMBER ENGAGEMENT COUNCIL

Immotion

29 Jan, 2024

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immotion, a global leader in immersive edutainment, is proud to announce its membership in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Commercial Member Engagement Council (CMEC). This partnership aligns with Immotion's commitment to conservation education and its mission to shine a spotlight on endangered and threatened species around the world through immersive educational content.

The CMEC, founded in January 2020, aims to find the intersection between environmental and social aspects of business to set the industry standards for AZA's mission of valuing and conserving wildlife and wild places. Immotion's membership in the CMEC will allow the company to further align its strategies with the AZA's mission and contribute to the council's initiatives.

Immotion's unique VR experiences, such as the award-winning Gorilla Trek film, have been recognized for their focus on conservation and education elements. By joining the CMEC, Immotion aims to further its commitment to these elements and contribute to AZA's mission.

Rod Findley, President & CEO of Immotion, expressed his enthusiasm about the new partnership: "We are thrilled to join the AZA's Commercial Member Engagement Council. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to educate and inspire through immersive edutainment. We look forward to contributing to the council's initiatives and working with other members to further the AZA's wildlife conservation and education mission."

Immotion offers dynamic, motion-platform virtual reality experiences, featuring live-action and animated educational content guided by marine biologists, wildlife experts, and conservation organizations such as the Marine Megafauna Foundation, Bimini Shark Lab, and the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund. With over 75 locations worldwide and over 2M unique annual users, Immotion continues to expand its network of partnerships across the US, Europe, and Asia to help leading zoos, aquariums, and museums generate ancillary revenue through its award-winning, on-mission VR attractions.

Founded in 1924, the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing animal welfare, education, science, and recreation. AZA is the accrediting body for the top zoos and aquariums in the United States and 12 other countries.

