IMMOTION PREMIERES THE GREAT MIGRATION VR EXPERIENCE AT AZA MID-YEAR MEETING

Immersive Documentary Spotlights the Annual Migration of African Wildlife, Promoting Conservation

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IMMOTION, the global leader in immersive edutainment, is thrilled to announce the premiere of its latest and most epic virtual reality film, The Great Migration, at the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Mid-Year Meeting.

IMMOTION's motion-based, 360º VR technology immerses viewers in the incredible journey of over 2 million animals as they travel between Tanzania's Serengeti and Kenya's Maasai Mara reserves. Considered one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World, the Great Migration of East Africa is filled with predators, from lions and cheetahs to crocodiles, that prey on vulnerable herds of wildebeests, zebras, and gazelles as they instinctually cross the treacherous Mara River in search of greener pastures.

The Great Migration is the most powerful film yet in IMMOTION's growing library.

Recently though, the migration has been threatened by other factors. "The wildlife of the Serengeti-Mara region are under attack by human-induced obstacles," explains Rod Findley, IMMOTION President & CEO. "Climate change and population encroachment are influencing the migratory paths these animals depend on."

In The Great Migration, IMMOTION brings conservation education into clear focus. "Without a successful migration every year, the entire ecosystem of East Africa is jeopardized," said Findley. "The conservation element of this story is of the utmost importance."

IMMOTION is a proven leader in harnessing immersive technology to educate audiences about the importance of conservation as well as enhancing visitor engagement at zoos and aquariums. The Great Migration is the most powerful film experience yet in its growing library and will be distributed to its zoo partners around the world.

About Immotion

Immotion offers dynamic, motion-based virtual reality experiences, featuring live-action and animated educational content guided by marine biologists, wildlife experts, and conservation organizations such as the Marine Megafauna Foundation, Bimini Shark Lab, and the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund. With over 80 locations worldwide and more than 2M unique annual users, Immotion helps leading zoos, aquariums, and museums generate ancillary revenue through award-winning, on-mission immersive attractions.

About AZA

Founded in 1924, the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing animal welfare, education, science, and recreation. AZA is the accrediting body for the top zoos and aquariums in the United States and 12 other countries.

SOURCE Immotion