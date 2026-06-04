IMMP Shareholder Alert: Immutep Limited Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact SueWallSt

Key Dates and Disclosure Events Shareholders Need to Know: A Chronological Record of Alleged Misrepresentations Leading to IMMP's 83% Stock Collapse

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt encourages investors who suffered losses in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) to contact the firm. Those who purchased IMMP securities between March 24, 2025 and March 12, 2026 may be entitled to recover damages. Find out if you qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

Immutep ADRs plunged approximately 83%, falling from $2.76 to $0.48 per share on March 13, 2026, after the Company disclosed that its pivotal TACTI-004 Phase III trial was discontinued for futility. The lead plaintiff deadline is July 6, 2026.

March 24, 2025: The Starting Point

Immutep announced the first patient dosed in the TACTI-004 Phase III trial. Management called it "among the most significant milestones in the Company's history" and described efti as having "an excellent safety profile while delivering strong efficacy." Enrollment was projected for approximately 756 patients across more than 150 clinical sites globally.

April 29 Through July 30, 2025: Momentum Building

Quarterly business updates in April and July repeated that the trial was "on track" and "continues to build momentum." By July, 78 sites across 23 countries had regulatory approval. Investigators reportedly provided "consistent feedback" that efficacy and safety data from the predecessor TACTI-002 and INSIGHT-003 trials were "impressive."

October 9, 2025: The 170-Patient Milestone

Immutep announced enrollment surpassed 170 patients, the threshold required for a planned futility analysis by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee. Over 100 clinical sites were active. Management stated the trial "remains on track for key milestones ahead including futility analysis in early 2026."

December 16, 2025 Through February 6, 2026: Accelerating Enrollment

December 16: 289 patients enrolled (38% of target), described as "strong operational progress" at a "robust pace"

Over 120 activated clinical sites; 27 countries with regulatory approvals

FDA clearance for U.S. sites following completion of Project Optimus requirements

January 29, 2026: Reiterated trial progress, noting FDA agreement on 30 mg optimal biological dose

February 6, 2026: 378 patients enrolled, reaching 50% of the targeted 756-patient enrollment

The lawsuit contends that throughout this entire sequence, defendants possessed access to internal clinical data and interim analyses indicating a materially heightened risk that TACTI-004 would fail its primary endpoints.

March 13, 2026: The Collapse

Immutep disclosed that the IDMC recommended discontinuing TACTI-004 for futility. Shares lost 83% of their value in a single trading session.

Speak with an attorney about your options in this case or call (888) SueWallSt.

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The chronology here raises serious questions about whether shareholders received accurate, real-time information about the trajectory of this pivotal trial." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your claim before the deadline or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, SueWallSt has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Those wishing to serve as lead plaintiff must act by July 6, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the IMMP Lawsuit

Q: When did Immutep allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from March 24, 2025 to March 12, 2026. During this time, the complaint alleges Immutep repeatedly touted the TACTI-004 trial's progress while concealing internal data suggesting a high risk of failure. The alleged fraud was revealed on March 13, 2026, when shares collapsed approximately 83%.

Q: How much did IMMP stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 83%, a decline of $2.28 per share, from a closing price of $2.76 on March 12, 2026 to $0.48 on March 13, 2026, after the Company disclosed that the IDMC recommended discontinuing the TACTI-004 trial for futility.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my IMMP shares? Can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What do IMMP investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com