ImmPACT Bio to Present New Preclinical Data for CD19/CD20 Bispecific CAR-T Cell Therapy in Multiple Sclerosis

IMPT-514's dual CAR approach is designed to ablate B-cells and pathogenic CD20+ T cells for potential therapeutic benefit in MS

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ImmPACT Bio USA Inc. (ImmPACT Bio), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of cellular therapies that have the potential to bring transformational benefits to patients, today announced that it will present new preclinical data supporting the potential therapeutic benefit of IMPT-514 for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS). IMPT-514 is ImmPACT Bio's CD19/CD20 bispecific chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy product candidate. These new data will be delivered in a poster presentation at the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC) Annual Meeting, taking place in Nashville, Tennessee from May 28 – June 1, 2024.

"Multiple sclerosis is a chronic autoimmune disorder which affects the central nervous system (CNS) that is driven by autoreactive immune cells. B-cell depletion using an anti-CD20 approach has demonstrated clinical benefit, but poor tissue penetration has limited activity in the CNS," said Sumant Ramachandra, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer of ImmPACT Bio. "Recently, a subset of CD20-expressing T-cells was identified as a contributor to the pathogenesis of MS. Here, we are exploring the potential of our CAR T-cell therapy product candidate, IMPT-514, and its unique dual-targeting CAR design to ablate multiple potentially pathogenic autoimmune subsets including antibody secreting B-cells and CD20+ T-cells for potential therapeutic benefit in MS. To our knowledge, IMPT-514 is the first-and-only CD19/CD20 CAR T-cell therapy in autoimmune diseases."

Details for the presentation are as follows:

Title: Manufacturing of CD19/CD20 Bispecific CAR T-Cell Therapy (IMPT-514) for the Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis

Abstract Number: LB04

Presenter: Ethan BenDavid, ImmPACT Bio

Poster Session Date/Time: Thursday, May 30, 2024 at 5:15 – 7:15 PM ET

Location: Music City Center, Exhibit Hall AB

Abstracts and additional details can be found at the CMSC Annual Meeting website.

About IMPT-514

IMPT-514 is a CD19/CD20-targeting CAR T-cell therapy that utilizes a potent bispecific CAR and a 4-1BB costimulatory domain. It is the same CAR construct as ImmPACT's IMPT-314, which is under development for aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. In preclinical studies, we have shown that we can routinely manufacture, at research scale, IMPT-514 from patients across multiple autoimmune diseases who were heavily treated with immunosuppressive agents and demonstrated elimination of autologous B-cells and a moderate cytokine profile.

About ImmPACT Bio

ImmPACT Bio USA, Inc., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of cellular therapies that have the potential to bring transformational benefits to patients. The company's logic-gate-based CAR T-cell platforms, licensed from University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Technology Development Group, are specifically designed to deplete B cells, prevent antigen escape, and overcome the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment. The company's technology is based on the work of pioneering scientists, Yvonne Chen, Ph.D., and Antoni Ribas, M.D., Ph.D., both from UCLA. For more information, visit http://www.immpact-bio.com.

