Immune Deficiency Foundation launches event in eight cities

WASHINGTON, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The IDF Walk for Primary Immunodeficiency (PI ), first established in 2013, brings together communities across the nation to gather and raise both funds and awareness for PI and the immunocompromised community in general. Fundraising can be done in teams or individually, and locations vary by year.

Funds raised from these events are used to support research projects focused on the diagnosis and treatment of primary immunodeficiency. Primary immunodeficiencies (PIs), also known as inborn errors of immunity (IEI), are a group of more than 450 rare, chronic conditions in which part of the body's immune system is missing or does not function correctly.

According to the National Institutes of Health, there are approximately 500,000 individuals in the U.S. with a PI. These conditions are caused by hereditary genetic defects and can affect anyone, regardless of age, gender, or ethnicity. PI can cause infection, malignancy (cancer), allergy, autoimmunity, autoinflammation, or any simultaneous combination of these issues.

In 2023, Walk events will be held in Boston (Franklin Park Zoo) on September 9, Charlotte (Discovery Place Science) on July 29, Dallas (Dallas Zoo) on October 21, Milwaukee (Milwaukee Zoo) on August 5, Philadelphia (Philadelphia Zoo) on July 15, San Francisco (San Francisco Zoo) on August 19, St. Louis (Saint Louis Science Center) on September 23, and Tampa (Tampa Zoo) on October 7. Additionally, there is a virtual option (Walk for PI Coast to Coast) for those who are unable to participate at the announced event locations.

The Walk for PI is presented by Takeda. Additional national sponsors include CSL Behring, Grifols, Horizon Therapeutics, and Pfizer.

ABOUT THE IMMUNE DEFICIENCY FOUNDATION:

The Immune Deficiency Foundation (IDF), founded in 1980, is the leading source of information for people looking for answers to questions about PI. Whether you've been recently diagnosed, you've been living with PI for years, or you think you may have PI, we are here to help. IDF offers programs designed to engage, connect, and empower families to live longer, stronger, and healthier lives.

SOURCE Immune Deficiency Foundation