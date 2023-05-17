Immune Health Supplements Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Immune Health Supplements Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global immune health supplements market is expected to grow from $54.95 billion in 2022 to $61.34 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The immune health supplements market is expected to grow to $95.19 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.6%.

Major players in the immune health supplements market are Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., The Nature's Bounty Co., Herbalife Nutrition of America Inc., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Glanbia Plc., American Health, Unilever Plc., Sanofi SA, Novartis AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Nestle SA, and Danone SA.

Immune health supplements refer to products that boost immune system and reduce risk of getting sick. Additionally, they frequently advise that taking the supplements will fasten the healing process if unwell. Products like immune health supplements and powders provide benefits for both users and manufacturers. Powders are less susceptible to deterioration over time, require fewer additives, and can store more of the active component than other formulations.

The main ingredients of immune health supplements are vitamins, minerals, herbal botanical extracts, probiotics, amino acids, and omega 3 - fatty acids. Vitamins refer to any one of several organic compounds that the body needs in little doses for growth and health. The form involved are soft gels or capsules, tablets, powder, liquid, and others that are plant-based and animal-based and distributed by pharmacies and drug stores, hypermarkets or supermarkets, online stores, specialty stores, and others.

Innovation and formulation of new immunity boosters is a key trend gaining popularity in the immune health supplements market. Major companies in the immune health supplements market are focusing on innovations to gain a competitive edge in the market.

For instance, in July 2021, Solabia - Algatech Nutrition, an Israel-based manufacturer of unique active ingredients introduced BioGlena- a premium, all-natural source of beta-glucan. BioGlena is generated from the microalgae Euglena gracilis. A complete protein, vital vitamins and minerals, and at least 55% linear 1,3 beta glucans are all present in BioGlena. BioGlena does not require a difficult, solvent-based extraction process, in contrast to other beta-glucan products. This substance is pure and natural.

In April 2021, PanTheryx, a US-based nutrition, and biotechnology company providing health and nutrition solutions to improve health, acquired TruBiotics for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition will enable PanTheryx to boost growth by acquiring complementary brands in rapidly expanding strategic segments. TruBiotics is a US-based producer of daily probiotic supplement capsules.

North America was the largest region in the immune health supplements market in 2022. The regions covered in the immune health supplements market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The countries covered in the immune health supplements market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases is expected to drive the immune health supplements market going forward. Infectious diseases refer to disorders produced by organisms, such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites. Immune health supplements help immune cells operate properly and improve their capacity to fight infectious diseases.

For instance, according to the report by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, an Australia-based national agency for information and statistics on the country's health and welfare, over 4,700 hospitalizations were reported to have COVID-19 infection in 2020-2021.

Viral pneumonia (24% of cases), "COVID-19 infection" (19%), and symptoms including cough (9.9%), fever (6.6%), and breathing problems (4.8%) were the most frequent primary diagnosis recorded alongside other infectious diseases. Thus, the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases will drive the growth of the immune health supplements market going forward.

