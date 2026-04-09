Immune Resetting: B-Cell Mediated & Beyond Summit 2026 Oral Presentation: Innovent Biologics Announces Pre-Clinical Results of IBI3055, a Tri-specific T Cell Engager Targeting Autoimmune Diseases

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic, ophthalmology and other major disease areas, presented for the first time the preclinical data of IBI3055, a proprietary anti-CD19/BCMA/CD3 tri-specific T cell engager for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, as an oral presentation at the 2026 Immune Resetting: B-Cell Mediated & Beyond Summit in Boston, Massachusetts (USA). IBI3055 is a novel tri-specific antibody targeting CD19, B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA), and CD3. It is built on an innovative "1+1+1" T-cell engager format and incorporates steric hindrance-based CD3 masking to reduce non-specific T-cell activation, aiming to achieve an optimal balance between potent immune cell depletion and favorable safety profile. IBI3055 is intended for the treatment of various B cell- or plasma cell-mediated autoimmune diseases.

IBI3055 employs a unique "1+1+1" design with CD3 masking, enabling target-dependent T cell activation and potentially improving safety and pharmacokinetic properties.

IBI3055 demonstrates effective cytotoxicity against either CD19- or BCMA-positive cells across varying expression levels, with potency comparable to corresponding mono-targeting T cell engagers.

In human CD19/BCMA/CD3 transgenic mouse models, IBI3055 induces deep depletion of B cells and plasma cells in peripheral blood, spleen, lymph nodes, and bone marrow, along with significant reductions in circulating immunoglobulin levels, showing greater activity than mono-targeting CD19 or BCMA T-cell engagers.

In non-human primates, IBI3055 also achieves profound depletion of B cells and plasma cells across multiple compartments and significantly reduces circulating immunoglobulins, while demonstrating favorable safety and tolerability.

Dr. Huizhong Xiong, Vice President of Immunology at Innovent:

"Significant unmet medical needs remain in autoimmune diseases driven by B cells or plasma cells. There is an urgent need for innovative therapies capable of inducing deep immune cell depletion and immune resetting to deliver durable clinical benefits. Such therapies must balance potent efficacy with favorable tolerability. Through protein engineering and CD3 masking, IBI3055 is designed to achieve this balance and provide a safer and more effective treatment option for patients."

About IBI3055 (CD19/BCMA/CD3 Tri-specific Antibody)

IBI3055 is an internally developed tri-specific antibody targeting CD19, BCMA, and CD3, featuring an innovative "1+1+1" T-cell engager design with CD3 masking to minimize non-specific T-cell activation. Preclinical studies show that IBI3055 effectively eliminates CD19- or BCMA-positive cells across a range of expression levels, with activity comparable to mono-targeting T cell engagers. It induces deep depletion of B cells and plasma cells and significantly reduces immunoglobulin levels in multiple in vivo models, while demonstrating favorable tolerability, highlighting its potential in treating B cell- or plasma cell-mediated autoimmune diseases.

About Innovent

Innovent is a leading biopharmaceutical company founded in 2011 with the mission to empower patients worldwide with affordable, high-quality biopharmaceuticals. The company discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes innovative medicines that target some of the most intractable diseases. Its pioneering therapies treat cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic, autoimmune and eye diseases. Innovent has launched 18 products in the market. It has 5 assets in Phase III or pivotal clinical trials and 14 more molecules in early clinical stage. Innovent partners with over 30 global healthcare companies, including Eli Lilly, Roche, Takeda, Sanofi, Incyte, LG Chem and MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Guided by the motto, "Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action," Innovent maintains the highest standard of industry practices and works collaboratively to advance the biopharmaceutical industry so that first-rate pharmaceutical drugs can become widely accessible. For more information, visit www.innoventbio.com, or follow Innovent on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Statement:

Innovent does not recommend the use of any unapproved drug (s)/indication (s). Ramucirumab (Cyramza®) and Selpercatinib (Retsevmo®) and Pirtobrutinib (Jaypirca®) were developed by Eli Lilly and Company.

Forward-looking statement

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SOURCE Innovent Biologics