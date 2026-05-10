Innovent Announces IBI363 (PD-1/IL-2α-bias Bispecific Fusion Protein) Received Third NMPA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for MSS/pMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, May 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. (Innovent) (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic, ophthalmology, and other major diseases, announced that the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has granted a third Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) to its first-in-class PD-1/IL-2α-bias bispecific fusion protein, IBI363, in combination with bevacizumab, for the treatment of patients with advanced microsatellite stable or proficient mismatch repair (MSS/pMMR) colorectal cancer (CRC) who have failed at least two prior lines of standard therapy. A Phase III clinical trial is about to initiate in China for this indication in the near term.

Previously, IBI363 has received two BTDs from China's NMPA CDE and two Fast Track Designations (FTDs) from the U.S. FDA, covering indications in non-small cell lung cancer and melanoma. The latest BTD further validates IBI363's potential in addressing immunotherapy resistance and cold tumor challenges which represent a significant unmet medical need. The early-stage clinical data of IBI363 in advanced MSS/pMMR colorectal cancer were reported at 2025 ASCO conference (link), in which IBI363, in combination with bevacizumab, demonstrated promising efficacy in patients who have failed multiple prior lines of standard therapy.

Dr. Hui Zhou, Chief R&D Officer (Oncology Pipeline) of Innovent, stated: "IBI363 is a promising next-generation IO agent by combining dual mechanisms—PD-1 blockade and IL-2-driven tumor-specific T-cell populations expansion—thus reshaping the tumor microenvironment. The new regulatory milestone underscores its clinical value in addressing unmet needs. We are accelerating IBI363's global development across multiple tumor types together with our partner Takeda, to bring innovation therapies at the forefront of immunotherapy to benefit global patients."

NMPA Breakthrough Therapy Designation is intended to facilitate and expedite the development and review of investigational drugs for serious diseases or conditions when preliminary clinical evidence indicates substantial improvement over current therapies. BTD qualifies a drug candidate for accelerated review by the CDE and provides the sponsor with timely advice and communication to expedite the approval process, helping to address the unmet clinical needs of patients more swiftly.

About MSS/pMMR Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is one of the most common malignancies worldwide, with MSS/pMMR being the predominant subtype, accounting for approximately 95% of advanced CRC cases. For patients with advanced MSS/pMMR CRC who have failed standard therapies, there remains a significant unmet medical need. Treatment options are limited, and prognosis remains poor.

About IBI363

IBI363 is a first-in-class PD-1/IL-2α-bias bispecific fusion protein developed by Innovent Biologics. It functions by both blocking the PD-1/PD-L1 pathway and selectively activating the IL-2 pathway. The IL-2 arm of IBI363 is designed to maintain its affinity for IL-2Rα while reducing binding to IL-2Rβ and IL-2Rγ, thereby minimizing toxicity. The PD-1 binding arm not only blocks PD-1 but also selectively delivers IL-2 to the tumor.

IBI363 is being evaluated in a series of clinical trials globally, led by a pivotal Phase II study in China in previously untreated acral and mucosal melanoma and a global multi-regional Phase III trial in immunotherapy-resistant squamous NSCLC. In parallel, multiple Phase Ib/II trials are evaluating IBI363 in NSCLC and CRC including the first-line and later line settings, and in additional tumor types. IBI363 has received two Fast Track Designations (FTD) from the U.S. FDA and three Breakthrough Therapy Designations (BTD) from China NMPA so far.

In October 2025, Innovent entered into a license and collaboration agreement with Takeda, under which Innovent and Takeda will co-develop IBI363 (Takeda R&D code: TAK-928) globally and co-commercialize IBI363 in the U.S., and Takeda will exclusively commercialize IBI363 worldwide other than the U.S. and greater China.

About Innovent

Innovent is a leading biopharmaceutical company founded in 2011 with the mission to empower patients worldwide with affordable, high-quality biopharmaceuticals. The company discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes innovative medicines that target some of the most intractable diseases. Its pioneering therapies treat cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic, autoimmune and eye diseases. Innovent has launched 18 products in the market. It has 5 assets in Phase III or pivotal clinical trials and 14 more molecules in early clinical stage. Innovent partners with over 30 global healthcare companies, including Eli Lilly, Roche, Takeda, Sanofi, Incyte, LG Chem and MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Guided by the motto, "Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action," Innovent maintains the highest standard of industry practices and works collaboratively to advance the biopharmaceutical industry so that first-rate pharmaceutical drugs can become widely accessible. For more information, visit www.innoventbio.com, or follow Innovent on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Forward-looking statement

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Innovent Biologics ("Innovent"), are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of the Company with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, the Company's competitive environment and political, economic, legal and social conditions.

The Company, the Directors and the employees of the Company assume (a) no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements contained in this site; and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements does not materialise or turn out to be incorrect.

SOURCE Innovent Biologics