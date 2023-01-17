Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Size Growth to Shore Up at a CAGR of 5.4% During the Study Period (2019-2032), Assesses DelveInsight

The overall immune thrombocytopenia market is anticipated to surge owing to the increasing prevalence of the disease along with promising emerging pipeline therapy during the forecasted period of 2022–2032.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, immune thrombocytopenia emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the immune thrombocytopenia market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 3,100 million in 2021.

in 2021. According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total immune thrombocytopenia prevalent cases in the 7MM were approximately 184K in 2021.

in 2021. Globally, leading immune thrombocytopenia companies such as UCB Biopharma, Sanofi, Principia Biopharma, Argenx, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, Biotest, GC Pharma, UCB, HanAll Biopharma, Immunovant, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Hutchison MediPharma, Cour Pharmaceutical Development, and others are developing novel immune thrombocytopenia drugs that can be available in the immune thrombocytopenia market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel immune thrombocytopenia drugs that can be available in the immune thrombocytopenia market in the coming years. The promising immune thrombocytopenia therapies in the pipeline include Rilzabrutinib (PRN-1008), Efgartigimod (ARGX-113), BIVV020, TAK-079, BT-595, GC5101B (GC5107A, IV-Globulin SN Inj. 10%), Rozanolixizumab , and others.

and others. In June 2022 , Sanofi presented the efficacy and adverse events data from a phase I/II trial in Idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura at the 27th Congress of the European Haematology Association (EHA-2022).

presented the efficacy and adverse events data from a phase I/II trial in Idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura at the 27th Congress of the European Haematology Association (EHA-2022). In April 2022 , Biotest submitted a marketing authorization application for IgG Next Generation in Germany .

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major immune thrombocytopenia market share @ Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Report

Immune Thrombocytopenia Overview

Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), also known as immune thrombocytopenic purpura or idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, is an autoimmune disorder that occurs when the body attacks and destroys its own platelets too quickly. ITP is now defined as any immune-related quantitative decrease in platelet count. Primary ITP, which accounts for 80% of cases, occurs when there is no secondary disease.

Common causes of secondary ITP are systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), drugs, Hepatitis C, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), Helicobacter pylori, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, and other lymphoproliferative diseases, the antiphospholipid Syndrome, vaccines (Measles/Mumps/Rubella [MMR] most commonly), and Common Variable Immunodeficiency Disease (CVID) as well as other viruses, post-transfusion purpura, and Evans syndrome. These secondary causes account for about 20% of ITP cases.

Immune Thrombocytopenia Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 184K prevalent cases of immune thrombocytopenia in the 7MM in 2021.

As per the analysis, the total diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM was estimated to be approximately 150K in 2021.

The immune thrombocytopenia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Population

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalence

Download the report to understand which factors are driving immune thrombocytopenia epidemiology trends @ Immune Thrombocytopenia Epidemiological Insights

Immune Thrombocytopenia Treatment Market

The primary goal of immune thrombocytopenia treatment is to provide a platelet count that prevents major bleeding rather than to restore the platelet count to normal levels. The immune thrombocytopenia treatment varies greatly, and current international guidelines recommend several first- and second-line options, including some medicinal products that have not been approved in the EU for this specific condition.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved avatrombopag (DOPTELET; Dova Pharmaceuticals) in June 2019 for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adults with chronic ITP who had an inadequate response to a previous treatment. Avatrombopag was approved by the FDA in May 2018 for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adults with chronic liver disease who are scheduled to undergo a medical or dental procedure, making it the first drug to do so.

Moreover, immunosuppressants such as azathioprine (IMURAN), cyclosporine (NEORAL, Sandimmune), cyclophosphamide (CYTOXAN), and mycophenolate (CELLCEPT) have been used in single-agent regimens with some efficacy in the past. Still, their use has been limited due to drug-related toxicity and a low safety profile. However, there is growing evidence that combination chemotherapy can be used to treat chronic refractory ITP to achieve greater efficacy and fewer adverse effects.

Furthermore, TAKECAB and NEXIUM capsules are approved in Japan to eradicate H. pylori in ITP patients. TAKECAB was approved in 2014, and NEXIUM capsules were approved in 2011. Further prospective trials may be able to improve the approach and overall outcomes.

To know more about immune thrombocytopenia guidelines, visit @ Immune Thrombocytopenia Management

Immune Thrombocytopenia Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Rilzabrutinib (PRN-1008): Sanofi/Principia Biopharma

Efgartigimod (ARGX-113): Argenx

BIVV020: Sanofi

TAK-079: Millennium Pharmaceuticals/Takeda

BT-595: Biotest

GC5101B (GC5107A, IV-Globulin SN Inj. 10%): GC Pharma

Rozanolixizumab: UCB Biopharma

Learn more about the FDA-approved immune thrombocytopenia drugs @ Drugs for Immune Thrombocytopenia Treatment

Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Dynamics

The immune thrombocytopenia market is anticipated to change during the forecasted period owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies. There are many pipeline therapies under development for the treatment of the patient with ITP. In addition, the rising number of product launches, combined with advancements in improving existing products, will drive the immune thrombocytopenia market growth.

Moreover, corticosteroid drugs with higher adaptability and cost-effectiveness will have a significant share in developed countries. Additionally, increased acceptance of TPO-RA as a second line of treatment will boost the immune thrombocytopenia market growth. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of ITP globally and increased awareness of the disease in the 7MM will drive the immune thrombocytopenia market growth during the forecast period.

However, several factors will hamper the growth of the immune thrombocytopenia market. The increased efficacy of alternative treatment options, such as platelet transfusion and surgery over available drugs, is expected to pose a challenge to immune thrombocytopenia market growth. Moreover, pediatric ITP treatment rates are declining, and the treatment paradigm is stagnant due to a lack of late-stage pipeline activities.

Furthermore, in some cases, the side effects of available drugs for the treatment of ITP force the patient to seek alternative treatment options. In addition, the patents on key TPO-RA branded drugs will expire by the end of 2022, lowering the cost of second-line therapy treatment and thus causing a dip in the growth of the immune thrombocytopenia market. Moreover, the following generics/biosimilars for the treatment of ITP are expected to erode immune thrombocytopenia market sales in the near future.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Base Year 2019 Immune Thrombocytopenia Market CAGR 5.4 % Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Size in 2021 USD 3,100 Million Key Immune Thrombocytopenia Companies UCB Biopharma, Sanofi, Principia Biopharma, Argenx, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, Biotest,

GC Pharma, UCB, HanAll Biopharma, Immunovant, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Hutchison MediPharma,

Cour Pharmaceutical Development, and others Key Pipeline Immune Thrombocytopenia Therapies Rilzabrutinib (PRN-1008), Efgartigimod (ARGX-113), BIVV020, TAK-079, BT-595, GC5101B (GC5107A,

IV-Globulin SN Inj. 10%), Rozanolixizumab, and others

Scope of the Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Immune Thrombocytopenia current marketed and emerging therapies

Immune Thrombocytopenia current marketed and emerging therapies Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Dynamics: Immune Thrombocytopenia market drivers and barriers

Immune Thrombocytopenia market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about immune thrombocytopenia drugs in development @ Immune Thrombocytopenia Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Key Insights 2. Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Report Introduction 3. Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Overview at a Glance 4. Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Immune Thrombocytopenia Treatment and Management 7. Immune Thrombocytopenia Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Immune Thrombocytopenia Marketed Drugs 10. Immune Thrombocytopenia Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Analysis 12. Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Drivers 16. Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Barriers 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Immune Thrombocytopenia Epidemiology Forecast

Immune Thrombocytopenia Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted immune thrombocytopenia epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Immune Thrombocytopenia Pipeline

Immune Thrombocytopenia Pipeline Insight – 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key immune thrombocytopenia companies, including Takeda, Biotest, GC Pharma, UCB, HanAll Biopharma, Immunovant, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Hutchison MediPharma, among others.

Thrombocytopenia Market

Thrombocytopenia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key thrombocytopenia companies, including Sanofi, Principia Biopharma, Baxalta, Takeda, Argenx, among others.

Thrombocytopenia Pipeline

Thrombocytopenia Pipeline Insight – 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key thrombocytopenia companies, including Sanofi, Principia Biopharma, Baxalta, Takeda, Argenx, among others.

Helicobacter pylori Infection Market

Helicobacter pylori Infection Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Helicobacter pylori infection companies, including Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Redhill Biopharma, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Juvisé Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Helicobacter pylori Infection Pipeline

Helicobacter pylori Infection Pipeline Insight – 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Helicobacter pylori infection companies, including Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Redhill Biopharma, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Juvisé Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Tay-sachs Disease Or Gm2 Gangliosidosis Market | Onycholysis Market | Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market | Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market | Global Electrophysiology Devices Market | Anaphylaxis Market | Atherectomy Devices Market | Helicobacter Pylori Infections Market | Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment Market | Androgenetic Alopecia Market | Allergic Rhinitis Market | Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Market | Chronic Inflammtory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Market | Colorectal Cancer Crc Market | Opioid Induced Constipation Market | Vertigo Market | Bone Anchored Hearing Systems Market | Wound Closure Devices Market | Hip Replacement Devices Market | Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market | Egfr Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market | Helicobacter Pylori Infection Market | Hyperkalemia Market | Polycythemia Market Neurostimulation Devices Market | Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Market | Ventilator Market | Cerebral Aneurysm Market | Alpha Antitrypsin Market | Binge Eating Disorder Market | Bunion Market | Concussions Market Size | Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market | Healthcare Due Diligence Services | Minimal Residual Disease Market | Hypertrophic Scar Market | Lung Fibrosis Market | Anterior Uveitis Market | 22q11.2 deletion syndrome Market | X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa (XLRP) Market | Acute Radiation Syndrome Market | Alpha-1 Protease Inhibitor Deficiency Market | Androgenetic Alopecia Market | Hyperlipidemia Market | Cardiotoxicity Market | Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market | Fatty Acid Oxidation Disorders (FAODs) Market | Androgen Insensitivity Syndrome Market | Emphysema Market | Canaloplasty Market | Dravet Syndrome Market | Celiac Disease Market | Chlamydia Infections Market | Syphilis Market | Renal Tubular Acidosis Market | Palmoplantar Pustulosis (PPP) Market | Aplastic Anemia Market | Bacterial Pneumonia Market | B cell Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Market | B cell Lymphomas Market | Behcets Disease Market Neoantigen-based Personalized Cancer therapeutic Vaccines Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast—by 2035 | Glioblastoma Market

Related Healthcare Services

Healthcare Business Consulting

Healthcare Competitive Intelligence Services

Healthcare Asset Prioritization Services

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Connect with us on LinkedIn|Facebook|Twitter

Additionally, get in touch with our business executive to explore @Healthcare Due Diligence Services

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP