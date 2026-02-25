Immunexpress Announces Publication Demonstrating SeptiCyte RAPID® Utility for Differentiating Infection from Sterile Inflammation in Readmitted Bone Marrow Transplant Patients with Febrile Neutropaenia

Study supports utility of host-response testing in febrile neutropenia patients with haematological malignancies which may be the only indication of severe underlying infections

SEATTLE and BRISBANE, Australia, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunexpress, a molecular diagnostics company focused on improving outcomes for patients with suspected sepsis, today announced the publication of a new study demonstrating that in haematology patients SeptiCyte RAPID® can differentiate non-infectious inflammation from severe infection which is associated with significant morbidity and mortality.

The study, "Host Transcriptomics and Culture-Independent Testing for the Management of Febrile Neutropenia: Data From an Observational Study Conducted in a Bone Marrow" published in the European Journal of Haematology, evaluated the performance of SeptiCyte RAPID in patients with acute leukemia, B–cell lymphoma and multiple myeloma after bone marrow stem cell transplantation.

Key Findings

Elevated SeptiScores® were associated with clinically adjudicated infection, supporting the robustness of host-response gene expression despite the inflammatory effects of surgery, treatments and haematologic disease.

SeptiCyte performance was preserved across haematologic malignancy subgroups, suggesting applicability in highly complex and immunocompromised patient populations.

Diagnostic performance was strong, with an AUC of 0.84 to distinguish infectious from non-infectious fever with an optimal cut point of a SeptiScore of 6.9.

The study confirmed the ability of SeptiCyte RAPID to differentiate infection from noninfectious inflammation in neutropenic patients with extremely low leukocyte counts of 25 cells/μl.

Associate Professor Patrick Harris, who leads the research team at the University of Queensland and is an infectious disease physician and Microbiologist at Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, said "It is often difficult to establish the cause of febrile neutropaenia especially since conventional microbiology is often negative, and has a long turnaround time. Infection in these patients can quickly escalate to life-threatening sepsis. The study results suggest that SeptiCyte RAPID, when used alongside clinical assessment, may support earlier differentiation between infection and sterile inflammation, helping guide risk stratification, antimicrobial decisions and stewardship."

About SeptiCyte® RAPID

SeptiCyte® RAPID is a sample-to-answer, cartridge-based, host response molecular test for sepsis using reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) to quantify the relative expression of two host response genes (PLAC8 and PLA2G7) from whole blood. SeptiCyte® RAPID generates a SeptiScore® within approximately one hour, reported across four interpretation bands reflecting increasing likelihood of sepsis. SeptiCyte® RAPID is intended for use in conjunction with clinical assessments, vital signs, and other laboratory findings as an aid in differentiating infection-positive sepsis from non-infectious systemic inflammation.

SeptiCyte® RAPID runs on the Biocartis Idylla™ platform and is CE Marked in Europe. The test has received clearances in the United States, Europe and Australia for use in hospitalized patients suspected of sepsis.

About Immunexpress

Immunexpress is a molecular diagnostics company based in Brisbane, Australia, and Seattle, USA, dedicated to improving outcomes for patients with suspected sepsis. The company's SeptiCyte® technology assesses a patient's dysregulated immune response by quantifying gene expression from whole blood, delivering actionable information during the critical early hours of sepsis evaluation. By enabling earlier and more confident clinical decision-making, Immunexpress aims to improve patient outcomes while helping reduce the economic burden of sepsis on healthcare systems worldwide.

For more information, visit https://immunexpress.com and follow Immunexpress on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

