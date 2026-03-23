Immunexpress Presenting at the Society of Critical Care Medicine (SCCM) 2026 Critical Care Congress Showing SeptiCyte RAPID® High Correlation with Blood Culture Positive Sepsis Patients

SEATTLE and BRISBANE, Australia, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunexpress, Pty Ltd., a molecular diagnostic company focused on improving outcomes for suspected sepsis patients, today announced its participation, including the presentation of a poster, at the Society of Critical Care Medicine (SCCM) 2026 Critical Care Congress in Chicago, Illinois, from March 22-24th 2026.

Immunexpress Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roy Davis will be presenting as part of the Research Snapshot Theatre (RST) on Sunday 22nd, March, at 2.30 p.m. ET in RST 14. an abstract entitled, "Determining the Likelihood of Blood Culture Positivity in Sepsis in One Hour Using SeptiCyte RAPID"

Additionally, Immunexpress will host an exhibit booth (# 642) from Sunday, March 22nd to Tuesday, March 24th promoting two recent SeptiCyte RAPID publications which illustrate its robust performance and clinical utility for differentiating sepsis from non-infectious systemic inflammation across multiple challenging patient groups in just 1 hour.

SeptiCyte RAPID performance in hematological malignancy patients with neutropenic fever - Diagnostic performance was strong, with an AUC of 0.84 to distinguish infectious from non-infectious fever with an optimal cut -off point 6.9 SeptiScore. Furthermore, SeptiCyte performance was preserved across haematologic malignancy subgroups, suggesting applicability in highly complex and immunocompromised patient populations. SeptiCyte RAPID correlating with blood culture positive sepsis patients – Data shows that SeptiCyte aligned with physician adjudicated sepsis blood culture positive (91%) and also captured sepsis adjudicated which was blood culture negative (77%). The AUC for differentiating sepsis blood culture positive versus non-infectious systemic inflammation (SIRS) was 0.91



"Enhanced diagnostic precision facilitates earlier antimicrobial decisions, reduces unnecessary antibiotic exposure, and improves stewardship practices in high-risk immunocompromised populations, including patients post bone marrow transplant with neutropenia" stated Dr Roy Davis, CMO, Immunexpress. "Furthermore, the rapid 1 hour turnaround time for a SeptiCyte result is obtained 12 – 24 hours ahead of blood culture results helping to guide earlier clinical decision making," he noted.

About SeptiCyte® RAPID

SeptiCyte® RAPID is a sample-to-answer, cartridge-based, host response molecular test for sepsis using reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) to quantify the relative expression of two host response genes (PLAC8 and PLA2G7) from whole blood. SeptiCyte® RAPID generates a SeptiScore® within approximately one hour, reported across four interpretation bands reflecting increasing likelihood of sepsis. SeptiCyte® RAPID is intended for use in conjunction with clinical assessments, vital signs, and other laboratory findings as an aid in differentiating infection-positive sepsis from non-infectious systemic inflammation.

SeptiCyte® RAPID runs on the Biocartis Idylla™ platform and is CE Marked in Europe. The test has received FDA clearance in the United States for use in hospitalized patients suspected of sepsis.

About Immunexpress

Immunexpress is a molecular diagnostics company based in Brisbane, Australia, and Seattle, USA, dedicated to improving outcomes for patients with suspected sepsis. The company's SeptiCyte® technology assesses a patient's dysregulated immune response by quantifying gene expression from whole blood, delivering actionable information during the critical early hours of sepsis evaluation. By enabling earlier and more confident clinical decision-making, Immunexpress aims to improve patient outcomes while helping reduce the economic burden of sepsis on healthcare systems worldwide.

For more information, visit https://immunexpress.com and follow Immunexpress on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

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SOURCE Immunexpress, Inc.