Immunexpress to Present SeptiCyte® RAPID Performance Data at the 50th Critical Care Congress

SEATTLE, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunexpress, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company focused on improving outcomes for suspected sepsis patients, today announced the publication of an abstract for a research snapshot presentation to be presented as part of the Society of Critical Care Medicine's (SCCM) 50th Annual Critical Care Congress being held virtually Jan. 31 through Feb. 12, 2021. The presentation highlights data evaluating the molecular diagnosis of sepsis using SeptiCyte® RAPID.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Research Snapshot Presentation #: 1275

Title: Performance of SeptiCyte® RAPID in patients with malignancy or treated with antineoplastics or immunosuppressants

Presenter: Roy F. Davis M.D., Ph.D. MHA, Chief Medical Officer at Immunexpress

Session Details: Research Snapshot: Sepsis - Presentation available from January 31 - February 12, 2021

The abstract can be found in the January 2021 issue of Critical Care Medicine here. The virtual presentation can be accessed during the congress of the Critical Care Congress Meeting for registered attendees, who can also talk via live video chat with the authors of the study at the Immunexpress virtual exhibit. A poster of the study will also be posted on www.septicyte.com during the event.

Immunexpress will also be hosting a Virtual Exhibit Hall at the Congress.

About Immunexpress

Immunexpress is a molecular diagnostic company, based out of Seattle, committed to improving outcomes for patients suspected of sepsis. Immunexpress' SeptiCyte® technology can assess a patient's dysregulated immune response by quantifying and analyzing gene expression from whole blood, providing actionable results in about an hour to guide the physician in optimizing patient management decisions. SeptiCyte® RAPID is a lab test for sepsis that combines SeptiCyte® technology with the Biocartis' Idylla™ platform*, empowering clinicians to swiftly differentiate infection positive (sepsis) from infection negative systemic inflammation in patients suspected of sepsis; diagnosing bacterial sepsis, viral sepsis, or fungal infections. This powerful combination of technologies enhances certainty for early sepsis diagnosis, to improve clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs.

In March 2020, Immunexpress received CE Marking of SeptiCyte® RAPID and announced a commercialization partnership with Biocartis in Europe.

For more information, visit http://www.immunexpress.com/ . Follow Immunexpress on Twitter and LinkedIn .

*Immunexpress is licensed to use the Idylla™ trademark from Biocartis NV.

