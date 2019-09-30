Immunic, Inc. to Participate in Investor and Scientific Conferences in October

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing potentially best-in-class, oral therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced management's participation in the following investor and scientific conferences in October:

October 2-4 : 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference: Daniel Vitt , Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Immunic, will present a company overview at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Friday, October 4 , at 12:35 pm EDT . A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: ir.immunic-therapeutics.com . An archived replay will be available on the company's website for a period of 90 days after the conference.

: , Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Immunic, will present a company overview at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference in on , at . A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: . An archived replay will be available on the company's website for a period of 90 days after the conference. October 19-23 : United European Gastroenterology Week (UEGW): Hella Kohlhof , Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Immunic, will present a poster highlighting selected data regarding the company's lead oral compound, IMU-838, currently in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of ulcerative colitis, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis, at the UEGW in Barcelona, Spain .



: , Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Immunic, will present a poster highlighting selected data regarding the company's lead oral compound, IMU-838, currently in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of ulcerative colitis, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis, at the UEGW in . Abstract Number: P1021



Title: Preclinical Investigations of IMU-838, an Orally Available Small Molecule Inhibitor of Dihydroorotate Dehydrogenase for the Treatment of Inflammatory Bowel Disease



Poster Session: IBD II



Session Date: Tuesday, October 22



Presenting Time: 9:00 am – 5:00 pm CEST

–

Session Location: Poster exhibition – Hall 7

In conjunction with its participation at UEGW, Immunic will also host a meeting, featuring key international experts, to discuss the potential of the company's IMU-838 and IMU-856 programs. This renowned group will help to guide Immunic in the selection of indications with highest medical need, trial design and endpoints, and best service providers and trial locations.

About Immunic, Inc.

Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. The company is developing three small molecule products: IMU-838 is a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH; IMU-935 is an inverse agonist of RORγt; and IMU-856 targets the restoration of the intestinal barrier function. Immunic's lead development program, IMU-838, is in phase 2 clinical development for relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and ulcerative colitis, with an additional phase 2 trial planned in Crohn's disease. An investigator-sponsored proof-of-concept clinical trial for IMU-838 in primary sclerosing cholangitis is ongoing at the Mayo Clinic. For further information, please visit: www.immunic-therapeutics.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to management's participation in investor and scientific conferences. Immunic may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with the ability to project future cash utilization and reserves needed for contingent future liabilities and business operations, the availability of sufficient resources to meet business objectives and operational requirements, the fact that the results of earlier studies and trials may not be predictive of future clinical trial results, the protection and market exclusivity provided by Immunic's intellectual property, risks related to the drug development and the regulatory approval process and the impact of competitive products and technological changes. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in the section captioned "Item 1A. Risk Factors," in the company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on July 17, 2019, and in the company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov or ir.immunic-therapeutics.com/sec-filings and on request from Immunic. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Immunic disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made. Immunic expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken or not taken based on any or all the contents of this press release.

Contact Information

Immunic, Inc.

Jessica Breu

Manager IR and Communications

+49 89 250 0794 69

jessica.breu@immunic.de

Or

Rx Communications Group

Melody Carey

+1-917-322-2571

immunic@rxir.com

SOURCE Immunic, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.immunic-therapeutics.com

