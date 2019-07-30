Immunic, Inc. to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference on August 8

SAN DIEGO, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing potentially best-in-class, oral therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced that Daniel Vitt, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Immunic, will present at the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference in Boston on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 2:30 pm EDT.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: ir.immunic-therapeutics.com . An archived replay will be available on the company's website for a period of 90 days after the conference.

About Immunic, Inc.

Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The company is developing three small molecule products: IMU-838 is a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH; IMU-935 is an inverse agonist of RORγt; and IMU-856 targets the restoration of the intestinal barrier function. Immunic's lead development program, IMU-838, is in phase 2 clinical development for ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, with an additional phase 2 trial in Crohn's disease planned for 2019. An investigator-sponsored proof-of-concept clinical trial for IMU-838 in primary sclerosing cholangitis is planned to start at the Mayo Clinic. For further information, please visit: www.immunic-therapeutics.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

