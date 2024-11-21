ImmunityBio and nCartes Enter Collaboration Agreement on Clinical Trial Data Fulfillment

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX), a vertically integrated biotechnology company, and nCartes, Inc., a transformational cloud software platform provider, announced a collaboration agreement aimed at automating and streamlining the data fulfillment process for clinical trials. The goal of the collaboration is to make this essential process easier, faster, and less expensive for ImmunityBio's trial investigators.

The vast majority of clinical trials today gather data manually at clinical research sites. The data is then entered by hand into Electronic Data Capture (EDC) systems used by clinical trial sponsors. This process is time-consuming, costly, and creates the potential for errors that can further delay trial results. This new collaboration will instead rely on using digital information available in source electronic medical record (EMR) systems to directly populate EDC systems.

"ImmunityBio's innovations in immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases depend on getting timely and accurate data from our many ongoing clinical trials," said Richard Adcock, President and CEO of ImmunityBio. "The EMR-to-EDC capability nCartes provides will transform this process, reducing delays and enabling us to potentially bring important therapies to market faster."

Automating the process also will help to reduce data entry mistakes and thereby improves data quality, which also materially reduces the cost and elapsed time required for source data verification.

"ImmunityBio is doing incredible work with its novel immune system-based therapeutics and vaccines, and has an aggressive clinical trial program," said John S. McIlwain, CEO of nCartes. "The nCartes team is honored to have this opportunity to work alongside the ImmunityBio team and their research sites to potentially materially improve the crucial data collection aspect of those trials."

About nCartes

nCartes ( https://ncartes.ncoup.com ) is a transformational cloud software platform provider. The nCartes platform enables clinical research sponsors and research sites to harness electronic health systems (EHRs) to automate data capture for clinical trials, patient registries, cell manufacturing and more.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio is a vertically-integrated biotechnology company developing next-generation therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. The company's range of immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, alone and together, act to drive and sustain an immune response with the goal of creating durable and safe protection against disease. Designated an FDA Breakthrough Therapy, ANKTIVA® is the first FDA-approved immunotherapy for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer CIS that activates natural killer cells, T cells, and memory T cells for a long-duration response. The company is applying its science and platforms to treating cancers, including the development of potential cancer vaccines, as well as developing immunotherapies and cell therapies that we believe sharply reduce or eliminate the need for standard high-dose chemotherapy. These platforms and their associated product candidates are designed to be more effective, accessible, and easily administered than current standards of care in oncology and infectious diseases. For more information, visit www.immunitybio.com and connect with us on X (Twitter), Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

