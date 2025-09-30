Immuno-Oncology 360º Announces 2026 Featured Speakers and Key Topics for the 12th Annual Meeting in Boston

The Conference Forum launches IO360º Summit 2026 with VIP speaker line-up, key topics and attending companies for the 12th annual meeting.

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Forum today announced the launch of the 12th annual Immuno-Oncology 360º Summit (IO360°) taking place February 10-12, 2026, at the Sheraton Boston Hotel in Boston, MA.

The IO360° 2026 VIP All-Star Lineup includes:

Dr Jedd Wolchok , Meyer Director of the Sandra and Edward Meyer Cancer Center and Professor of Medicine, Weill Cornell Medicine on charting the next era of immuno-oncology from checkpoint blockade and beyond

, Meyer Director of the Sandra and Edward Meyer Cancer Center and Professor of Medicine, Weill Cornell Medicine on charting the next era of immuno-oncology from checkpoint blockade and beyond Dr Miriam Merad , Chair, Department of Immunology and Immunotherapy, Director, Marc and Jennifer Lipschultz Precision Immunology Institute, Director, Mount Sinai Human Immune Monitoring Center, Mount Sinai School of Medicine, on targeting myeloid cells for therapeutic enhancement

, Chair, Department of Immunology and Immunotherapy, Director, Marc and Jennifer Lipschultz Precision Immunology Institute, Director, Mount Sinai Human Immune Monitoring Center, Mount Sinai School of Medicine, on targeting myeloid cells for therapeutic enhancement Dr Andrea Cercek , Physician-Scientist & Medical Oncologist; Section Head of Colorectal Cancer; Founder and co-director of the Center for Young Onset Colorectal and Gastrointestinal Cancer, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, on the evolving insights and next steps from the landmark dostarlimab trial

, Physician-Scientist & Medical Oncologist; Section Head of Colorectal Cancer; Founder and co-director of the Center for Young Onset Colorectal and Gastrointestinal Cancer, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, on the evolving insights and next steps from the landmark dostarlimab trial Dr Ira Mellman , President of Research, Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (PICI), on the scientific and clinical trajectory of immuno-oncology and what the next chapter could look like

, President of Research, Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (PICI), on the scientific and clinical trajectory of immuno-oncology and what the next chapter could look like Dr Andrew Baum, Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer, Pfizer, on strategic innovations and industry trends

"IO360º provides curated content on the most pertinent scientific and clinical advances in IO paired with business and market insights highlighting critical trends and directions of the field, in a unique blend that makes this event deeply insightful and predictive of the future of IO," said Dr Axel Hoos, former CEO of Scorpion Therapeutics and founding advisor of IO360º.

The 2026 key topic areas include:

Biomarkers/Assay Development

Business and Investing Aspects

Discovery/Preclinical

Autoimmune Disease & IO

ADCs & IO

IO Combinations

Translational Science

Imaging Advancements

Cell Therapy

Neoadjuvant/Adjuvant

Clinical Developments

"Through 100+ multi-dimensional talks, cutting-edge presentations, future-focused panel discussions and built-in networking, IO360º continues to deliver an environment for building impactful collaborations between trailblazers in translational science, innovators in clinical development, and pioneers in investment and business development, to advance cancer treatments," said Kate Woda, Director of IO360º.

The 2026 meeting includes top leadership in translational science and clinical development, transformational biology, investment and business development and clinical operations from the following organizations:

AbbVie

Abingworth

Amgen

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Avidity Partners

Bayer Oncology

BioNTech

BMS

Boehringer Ingelheim

City of Hope

Daichii-Sankyo

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center

Invus Group

Janssen

Kite Pharma

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Merck

Moderna

Morgan Stanley

Mount Sinai

MPM BioImpact

NCI

Novartis

OrbiMed

RA Capital

Regeneron

Stanford University

Stifel

Takeda

To learn more about IO360, visit io360summit.com.

About Immuno-Oncology 360º:

IO360º is an annual conference that convenes key stakeholders spanning the science and business communities to report on the latest data impacting immuno-oncology to fight a wider range of cancers.

About the Conference Forum:

The Conference Forum is a life science industry research firm that develops conferences primarily around how to get therapeutics to patients faster. They examine and challenge the complex ecosystem of drug development and delivery, bringing ideas together from a variety of sources to help advance clinical research with common goals that are patient-focused. The company also publishes six newsletters and produces PharmaTalkRadio and virtual events.

SOURCE Immuno-Oncology 360º