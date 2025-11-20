IO360º Convenes Technology and Solution Providers to Address Key Capabilities to Advance IO Drug Development

The IO360º Summit 2026 sponsoring companies address key capabilities in biomarkers, assay development, liquid biopsies, diagnostics and more, to help biopharma advance immuno-oncology drug development.

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IO360º today announced the 2026 sponsoring companies of the 12th annual Immuno-Oncology 360º Summit (IO360°) to date, who provide the capabilities the IO marketplace needs to advance the science. Happening February 10-12, 2026, at the Sheraton Boston Hotel in Boston, IO360° offers biotech and pharma companies the ability to meet and network with these companies.

"IO360º is careful to partner with solution providers who are setting the standard for the critical infrastructure and innovation that underpin IO drug development," said Kate Woda, IO360º Senior Director

The 2026 IO360º sponsors include:

7 Hills Pharma is a clinical-stage drug development company advancing first-in-class integrin-targeted agonists designed to safely augment immunotherapies.

is a clinical-stage drug development company advancing first-in-class integrin-targeted agonists designed to safely augment immunotherapies. Abalos Therapeutics' mission is to develop a pipeline of both naturally optimized as well as payload-carrying therapeutics designed for specific cancer indications, bringing better treatments to more patients.

mission is to develop a pipeline of both naturally optimized as well as payload-carrying therapeutics designed for specific cancer indications, bringing better treatments to more patients. BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals' lead asset plinabulin is a first-in-class selective immunomodulating microtubule-binding agent with dendritic cell maturation activity.

lead asset plinabulin is a first-in-class selective immunomodulating microtubule-binding agent with dendritic cell maturation activity. Coherus Oncology is developing and commercializing a diversified portfolio of next-generation immuno-oncology therapies to potentially extend patient survival across tumor types.

is developing and commercializing a diversified portfolio of next-generation immuno-oncology therapies to potentially extend patient survival across tumor types. GE HealthCare 's Pharmaceutical Diagnostics is a global leader in imaging agents and its MI portfolio is aimed at enabling better-informed diagnosis and monitoring for improved clinical outcomes.

's Pharmaceutical Diagnostics is a global leader in imaging agents and its MI portfolio is aimed at enabling better-informed diagnosis and monitoring for improved clinical outcomes. Immunai maps the immune system for the discovery and augmentation of novel therapeutics, through single-cell sequencing, functional genomics, big data and ML.

maps the immune system for the discovery and augmentation of novel therapeutics, through single-cell sequencing, functional genomics, big data and ML. Lumanity is a global healthcare advisory firm embedding humanity and insight into meaningful solutions, co-created with communities to illuminate the path to healthcare that matters to patients.

is a global healthcare advisory firm embedding humanity and insight into meaningful solutions, co-created with communities to illuminate the path to healthcare that matters to patients. MERIT is an oncology endpoint expert providing image collection, centralized reading, and data management services for clinical trials.

is an oncology endpoint expert providing image collection, centralized reading, and data management services for clinical trials. Natera has developed Signatera, a personalized ctDNA test for molecular residual disease (MRD) detection and recurrence monitoring.

has developed Signatera, a personalized ctDNA test for molecular residual disease (MRD) detection and recurrence monitoring. Nona Biosciences specializes in fully human therapeutic antibody technology for either conventional fully human antibody or heavy chain only antibody discovery, engineering, and development.

specializes in fully human therapeutic antibody technology for either conventional fully human antibody or heavy chain only antibody discovery, engineering, and development. OCCAM Immune is a non-profit Academic Research Organization emerging from Mount Sinai Hospital that provides immune monitoring services for clinical trials.

is a non-profit Academic Research Organization emerging from Mount Sinai Hospital that provides immune monitoring services for clinical trials. Onc.AI develops robust, clinically validated imaging and AI-powered clinical management solutions focused on immunotherapy optimization.

develops robust, clinically validated imaging and AI-powered clinical management solutions focused on immunotherapy optimization. OncoPrecision is a platform therapeutics company leveraging high-throughput biology plus AI/ML to integrate patients at every step of the discovery and development journey.

is a platform therapeutics company leveraging high-throughput biology plus AI/ML to integrate patients at every step of the discovery and development journey. Ozette pioneers vertically integrated and computationally-driven solutions for deep immune profiling by combining advanced AI-driven analysis with high-quality and high-dimensional single-cell data generation.

pioneers vertically integrated and computationally-driven solutions for deep immune profiling by combining advanced AI-driven analysis with high-quality and high-dimensional single-cell data generation. Picture Health creates multimodal AI biomarkers for precision oncology to enable the development of custom predictive AI biomarkers tailored to a specific indication.

creates multimodal AI biomarkers for precision oncology to enable the development of custom predictive AI biomarkers tailored to a specific indication. PredxBio delves into the mechanism of action of drugs and predicts patient outcomes with over 90% accuracy by transforming multiplexed biopsy images and multi-modal spatial data into actionable insights and revealing the network biology of cancer.

delves into the mechanism of action of drugs and predicts patient outcomes with over 90% accuracy by transforming multiplexed biopsy images and multi-modal spatial data into actionable insights and revealing the network biology of cancer. RadMD is a full service, global imaging core lab for Phase 1-Phase 3.

is a full service, global imaging core lab for Phase 1-Phase 3. radiomics.bio is an AI-powered medical imaging and advanced statistics clinical research organization offering disease characterization, dose impact quantification, response evaluation, image biomarker identification and outcome predictions.

is an AI-powered medical imaging and advanced statistics clinical research organization offering disease characterization, dose impact quantification, response evaluation, image biomarker identification and outcome predictions. RareCyte 's spatial biology platform enables whole-slide highly multiplexed tissue analysis for multiple samples per day and comprehensive liquid biopsy offerings for CTC and other rare cell characterization, and single cell retrieval for molecular analysis and CDx development.

's spatial biology platform enables whole-slide highly multiplexed tissue analysis for multiple samples per day and comprehensive liquid biopsy offerings for CTC and other rare cell characterization, and single cell retrieval for molecular analysis and CDx development. Scimega is a Canadian oncology CRO skilled in collaborative vendor teaming, guaranteeing sponsors the quickest site start-up and highest patient recruitment rate without sacrificing premium quality data.

is a Canadian oncology CRO skilled in collaborative vendor teaming, guaranteeing sponsors the quickest site start-up and highest patient recruitment rate without sacrificing premium quality data. Stingray Therapeutics is developing the next generation of immunotherapy to combat cancer by targeting ENPP1, the only known checkpoint in innate immunity.

is developing the next generation of immunotherapy to combat cancer by targeting ENPP1, the only known checkpoint in innate immunity. Tatum Bioscience is transforming cancer treatment with bioengineered nanofilament directed immunotherapy.

is transforming cancer treatment with bioengineered nanofilament directed immunotherapy. TD2 is an oncology CRO with experience and understanding in drug development, preclinical development, and regulatory affairs, to guide customized clinical trial design and execution.

is an oncology CRO with experience and understanding in drug development, preclinical development, and regulatory affairs, to guide customized clinical trial design and execution. Virogin Biotech is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, with a primary focus on innovative HSV-1 based oncolytic virus (OV) and mRNA-based (including self-amplifying RNA/saRNA) therapeutics to elicit robust and durable anti-tumor immune response against solid tumors.

is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, with a primary focus on innovative HSV-1 based oncolytic virus (OV) and mRNA-based (including self-amplifying RNA/saRNA) therapeutics to elicit robust and durable anti-tumor immune response against solid tumors. Voiant leverages its AI-based software platform to integrate all aspects of clinical trial imaging, providing biopharmaceutical companies with high-speed delivery of quality clinical endpoint data.

leverages its AI-based software platform to integrate all aspects of clinical trial imaging, providing biopharmaceutical companies with high-speed delivery of quality clinical endpoint data. Yunu provides medical research technology and services to life sciences companies and clinical research environments that perform precision imaging assessments.

provides medical research technology and services to life sciences companies and clinical research environments that perform precision imaging assessments. Zeiss is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the optics and optoelectronics industries.

About Immuno-Oncology 360º:

IO360º is an annual conference that convenes key stakeholders spanning the science and business communities to report on the latest data impacting immuno-oncology to fight a wider range of cancers.

SOURCE Immuno-Oncology 360º