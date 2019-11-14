Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics: The Race for Biomarkers Market to 2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics The Race for Biomarkers Market Forecasts for Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics, With Executive and Consultant Guides and including Customized Forecasting and Analysis - 2020 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Revolution in cancer therapy to be driven by new diagnostics. Histology, genomics and liquid biopsy converge.



This is a complex area but this readable report will bring the entire management team up to speed, on both the technology and the opportunity.



A revolution in cancer therapy is underway. A new therapy based on using the body's natural immune defences is having unprecedented success. But diagnostics, especially biomarkers are desperately needed to help select the right therapy.



The technology is moving faster than the market. The impact on the health care industry is enormous. Tumor Mutational Burden? Checkpoint Inhibitors? Cytokines? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. Find opportunities and pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate potential market size.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction and Market Definition

1.1 What are Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics?

1.2 Immuno-oncology - the looming cure

1.2.1 Immuno-oncology Diagnostics Takes a Leading Role

1.3 Market Definition

1.3.1 Market Size

1.3.2 Currency

1.3.3 Years

1.4 Methodology

1.5 U.S. Medical Market and laboratory Testing - Perspective



2. Immunotherapy - Guide to Immune Technologies

2.0 The Immune System

2.0.1 Innate immune system

2.0.1.1 Surface barriers

2.0.1.2 Inflammation

2.0.1.3 Complement system

2.0.1.4 Cellular barriers

2.0.1.5 Natural killer cells

2.0.2 Adaptive immune system

2.0.2.1 Lymphocytes

2.0.2.2 Killer T cells

2.0.2.3 Helper T cells

2.0.2.4 Gamma delta T cells

2.0.2.5 B lymphocytes and antibodies

2.0.3 Tumor immunology - the immune surveillance system

2.1 Immuno OncologyDiagnostics

2.1.1 Checkpoint Assays

2.1.1.1 Outlook for Checkpoint Assays

2.1.2 Cytokine Assays

2.1.2.1 Outlook for Cytokine Assays

2.1.3 Genomic Germline

2.1.3.1 Outlook for Genomic Germline

2.1.4 Genomic Tumour

2.1.4.1 Outlook for Genomic Tumour

2.1.5 Tumor Microenvironment

2.1.5.1 Outlook for Tumor Micro Environment

2.1.6 Others

2.1.6.1 Outlook for Other Diagnostics



3. Industry Overview

3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

3.1.1 Academic Research Lab

3.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

3.1.3 Genomic Instrumentation Supplier

3.1.3.1 Cell Separation and Viewing Instrumentation Supplier

3.1.4 Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier

3.1.5 Independent Testing Lab

3.1.6 Public National/regional lab

3.1.7 Hospital lab

3.1.8 Physician Lab

3.1.9 Audit Body

3.1.10 Certification Body



4. Market Trends

4.1 Factors Driving Growth

4.1.1 Outcome potential

4.1.2 Companion Diagnostics

4.1.3 Funding

4.1.4 Technology Environment

4.1.5 Target Solutions

4.2 Factors Limiting Growth

4.2.1 Complex Role of Diagnostics

4.2.2 Clinical Trials Role

4.2.3 Protocols

4.3 Diagnostic Technology Development

4.3.1 Combinations - Issues and Complexity

4.3.2 Shifting Role of Diagnostics

4.3.3 Multiplexing and Foundation One

4.3.4 The Disruption Dynamic

4.3.5 The Race for Biomarkers

4.3.6 The Next Five Years



5. Cancer Immunotherapy Recent Developments

5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

5.1.1 Importance of These Developments

5.1.2 How to Use This Section

Novigenix and BioLizard to develop NGS Based Diagnostic Algorithm

Biodesix and Immodulon Collaborate for Pancreatic Cancer Treatment

Generex to Merge with NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology

Cellgen Diagnostics and Genomic Testing Cooperative Partner to Develop

Companion Diagnostics for Cancer Therapies

Hematogenix Launches FDA Approved Immuno-oncology Test for Triple-Negative

Breast Cancer

Icon Acquires MolecularMD

Guardant Health to Develop Companion Diagnostic Tests for AstraZeneca

Tumor Mutational Burden as Predictor of Immunotherapy Success

Foundation Medicine and Merck to Develop Diagnostic Tests for Keytruda

Abcam Acquires Calico Biolabs

Cancer Genetics and NovellusDx to Merge

ApoCell Expands Immuno-Oncology Biomarker Services

MRM Proteomics Inc and Exactis Innovation Partner

Agilent Companion Diagnostic Gains FDA Approval in Urothelial Carcinoma

Fluidigm Partners with GenomOncology to Provide Immuno-Oncology Solution

MolecularMD Launches Validated Tumor Mutation Burden Assay

Minomic Secures Key Patent in the United States and China

and Biocartis and Wondfo Announce Joint Venture

Five Prime Therapeutics Announces Collaboration with Roche to Develop

Companion Diagnostics

Cancer Genetics Expands Immuno-Oncology Panel

10x Genomics Acquires Epinomics, To Launch ATAC-Seq Product

Qiagen, Freenome Partner to Improve Companion Diagnostic Development

Personal Genome Diagnostics to Develop Companion Diagnostic for Five Prime

Thermo Fisher Expands Oncomine Immuno-Oncology Assay Portfolio

Bristol- Myers Squibb and Illumina to Develop Companion Diagnostics for Oncology

Bristol- Myers Squibb and Illumina to Develop Companion Diagnostics for Oncology Immunotherapies

HalioDx announces high capacity IHC multiplex technology

MolecularMD to Implement Promega's Technology

NCI, NanoString Collaborate to Evaluate Utility of PanCancer Gene Expression Panel

MIODx to Develop Immune Repertoire Sequencing Assay to Predict Immunotherapy

Response

Personal Genome Diagnostics Licenses Tumor Mutation Burden from MSKCC

HalioDx Closes 18.5M Series B Round

Announcement of the 2018 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine

6. Profiles of Key Immunotherapy Companies

10X Genomics

Abbott Laboratories

Abcam

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Aethlon Medical

Agena Bioscience

Angle plc

Apocell

ARUP Laboratories

Beckman Coulter

Becton Dickinson

Bioarray Genetics

BioCartis

Biocept

Biodesix Inc

BioFluidica

BioGenex

bioMrieux

Bio-Rad

Bio-Techne

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Cancer Genetics

Caris Molecular Diagnostics

CellMax Life

Charles River Laboratories

Chronix Biomedical

Circulogene

Clearbridge BioMedics

Clinical Genomics

Cynvenio

Cytolumina Technologies Corp.

CytoTrack

Dako (Agilent)

Diagnologix LLC

Epic Sciences

Exosome Diagnostics

Fluidigm Corp

Fluxion Biosciences

Foundation Medicine

Freenome

Genomic Health

GenomOncology

GRAIL

Guardant Health

HalioDx

Horizon Discovery

HTG Molecular Diagnostics

iCellate

Illumina

Incell Dx

Inivata

Integrated Diagnostics

Invivoscribe

Leica Biosystems

Luminex

MDx Health

Merck & Co., Inc

MIODx

Molecular MD

MRM Proteomics Inc

Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM

Nanostring

Natera

Neogenomics

New Oncology

Oncocyte

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Perkin Elmer

Personal Genome Diagnostics

Pfizer

Promega

Protagen Diagnostics

Qiagen

Quanterix

Rarecells SAS

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens

Silicon Biosystems

SkylineDx

SRI International

Sysmex

Thermo Fisher

Trovagene

Vortex Biosciences

7. Global Market Size

7.1 Immuno-oncology Diagnostics Global Market Size by Country with Charts

7.2 Immuno-oncology Diagnostics Global Market Size by Type with Charts



8. Global Market by Type

8.1 Checkpoint Assay Market

8.1.1 Checkpoint Assay Market by Country with Chart

8.2 Cytokine Assay Market

8.2.1 Cytokine Assay Market by Country with Chart

8.3 Genome Germline Market

8.3.1 Genome Germline Market by Country with Chart

8.4 Genome Tumour Market

8.4.1 Genome Tumour Market by Country with Chart

8.5 Tumour Micro Environment Market

8.5.1 Tumour Micro Environment Market by Country with Chart

8.6 Other Market

8.6.1 Other Market by Country with Chart



9. Appendices

9.1 FDA Cancer Drug Approvals by Year

9.2 Clinical Trials Started 2010 to 2016

9.3 Prevalence of Cancer Treatments - 2015



