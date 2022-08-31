Immuno-Oncology Drugs Global Market to Reach $116.23 Billion by 2026

Aug 31, 2022, 15:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Immuno-Oncology Drugs Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global immuno-oncology drugs market reached a value of nearly $67,882.2 million in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from $67,882.2 million in 2021 to $116,237.0 million in 2026 at a rate of 11.4%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2026 and reach $186,918.8 million in 2031.
Growth in the historic period in the immuno-oncology drugs market resulted from the rise in the number of cancer cases, strong economic growth in emerging markets, increased healthcare expenditure, and an increase in pharmaceutical R&D expenditure. The market was restrained by high cost of immuno-oncology therapies, low healthcare access, pricing pressures from regulators, high R&D costs, and patent expiration of drugs.
Going forward, increasing investment in immuno-oncology, rising focus on immunotherapy drugs for cancer treatment, product innovations through strategic collaborations and increasing geriatric population are expected to drive the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the market in the future include side effects associated with immunotherapies and rising popularity of alternative therapies and natural remedies.
North America was the largest region in the immuno-oncology drugs market, accounting for 48.3% of the total in 2021. It was followed by the Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the immuno-oncology drugs market will be Middle East and South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 14.0% and 12.8% respectively during 2021-2026. These will be followed by Africa and Eastern Europe, where the markets are expected to register CAGRs of 12.5% and 12.2% respectively during 2021-2026.
Market Trends and Strategies
- Increasing Usage of Microneedle Pills
- Development of Personalized Cancer Vaccines
- Increase in Acquisition Activity Among Immuno-Oncology Drug Market Players
- Development and Increasing Demand for Next-Generation Biologics
- Investment in Artificial Intelligence for Oncology Drugs
- Use of 3D Printing to Test New Oncology Drugs
- Immuno-Oncology Combination Therapies
- Car-T Cell Therapy
Scope
Markets Covered:
- By Type: Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors; Immune System Modulators; Other Monoclonal Antibodies; Cancer Vaccines; Others
- By Therapeutic Application: Melanoma; Lung Cancer; Blood Cancer; Renal Cell Carcinoma; Bladder Cancer; Other Therapeutic Application
- By End-Users: Hospitals; Clinics; Ambulatory Surgical Centers; Others
Key Topics Covered:
1. Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market Executive Summary
2. Table of Contents
3. List of Figures
4. List of Tables
5. Report Structure
6. Introduction
7. Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market Characteristics
8. Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market Trends and Strategies
9. COVID Impact On The Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market
10. Global Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market Size And Growth
11. Global Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market Segmentation
12. Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market, Regional And Country Analysis
13. Asia-Pacific Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market
14. Western Europe Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market
15. Eastern Europe Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market
16. North America Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market
17. South America Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market
18. Middle East Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market
19. Africa Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market
20. Global Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market Competitive Landscape
21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market
22. Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market Opportunities And Strategies
23. Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market, Conclusions And Recommendations
24. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Merck & Co.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Amgen Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rjx52q
