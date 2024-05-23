Immunoassay Market size is set to grow by USD 8.64 billion from 2024-2028, Predictive and preventive medicine for early diagnosis and treatment boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global immunoassay market size is estimated to grow by USD 8.64 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.42% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Immunoassay Market 2024-2028

Immunoassay Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.42% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 8.64 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.49 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Abnova Corp., Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Techne Corp., bioMerieux SA, Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Omega Diagnostics Group Plc, OraSure Technologies Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, Quidelortho Corp., Seramun Diagnostica GmbH, Siemens AG, Sysmex Corp., Tecan Trading AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Driver

Immunoassays represent a significant segment of diagnostic testing in medical technology, utilizing laboratory equipment for biomarker detection through antibody-based assays. These analytical methods offer high sensitivity for infectious disease testing, cancer biomarkers, autoimmune disease testing, and therapeutic drug monitoring. Immunosuppressant assays and precision medicine applications also contribute to the market's growth.

Immunoassay platforms include various techniques such as fluorescence immunoassays, chemiluminescent immunoassays, and radioimmunoassays, among others. Clinical and research laboratories employ these assays for assay development, validation, optimization, and biomarker discovery. Immunoassay performance is crucial, ensuring accuracy, precision, sensitivity, and specificity.

Market Challenges

Immunoassays are complex analytical techniques used extensively in clinical and research laboratories for protein detection, hormone assays, infectious disease testing, and autoimmune disease diagnosis, among others. Key technologies include lateral flow assays, immunofluorescence assays, multiplex assays, and immunoassay kits.

Diagnostic reagents, biosensors, microfluidic devices, and immunosuppressant assays are essential components. Immunoassay platforms, precision medicine, and assay development are advancing the field, while clinical and research laboratories rely on immunoassay optimization, validation, and automation for improved performance, accuracy, and reliability. Immunoassay sensitivity and specificity are crucial factors in achieving successful results.

Segment Overview

Product 1.1 Reagents and kits

1.2 Analyzers Technology 2.1 ELISA

2.2 Radioimmunoassay (RIA)

2.3 ELISpot and others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Reagents and kits- In the Immunoassay market, product segmentation revolves around various types of diagnostic reagents and associated technologies. These reagents significantly enhance immunoassay reliability, a crucial aspect of medical technology and clinical diagnostics. Immunoassays encompass diagnostic testing using laboratory equipment and analytical methods, with applications in biomarker detection, antibody-based assays, and infectious disease testing.

The market comprises diverse assay formats, including fluorescence immunoassays, chemiluminescent immunoassays, radioimmunoassays, lateral flow assays, immunofluorescence assays, and multiplex assays. Immunoassay kits and diagnostic reagents are essential components, catering to various clinical needs such as hormone assays, cancer biomarkers, autoimmune disease testing, allergy testing, therapeutic drug monitoring, and immunosuppressant assays.

Biosensors and microfluidic devices are emerging technologies that improve assay performance and manufacturability by maintaining protein activity and longer shelf life. These advancements contribute to the development of point-of-care testing, rapid diagnostic tests, and clinical applications in immunochemistry. The compatibility of reagent formulations with analyzer materials is essential to prevent any damage to the analyzer components.

Research Analysis

The Immunoassay market encompasses a range of diagnostic testing technologies in the medical technology sector. Laboratories utilize immunodiagnostic assays for biomarker detection, including antibody-based assays, which employ analytical methods for clinical diagnostics. Point-of-care testing has gained popularity with the advent of rapid diagnostic tests, such as fluorescence immunoassays, chemiluminescent immunoassays, and radioimmunoassays.

Lateral flow assays, immunofluorescence assays, and multiplex assays are other immunochemical techniques used for protein detection, hormone assays, infectious disease testing, cancer biomarkers, autoimmune disease testing, allergy testing, therapeutic drug monitoring, and immunosuppressant assays. Immunoassay kits and diagnostic reagents are essential components, while biosensors and microfluidic devices facilitate automation and miniaturization.

Market Research Overview

The Immunoassay market refers to a diagnostic technique used to identify and measure the presence and quantity of antigens, antibodies, or other proteins in various samples. This market encompasses a range of applications, including clinical diagnostics, research and development, and quality control in industries. Immunoassays offer advantages such as high sensitivity, specificity, and ease of use, making them a preferred choice for disease screening, drug discovery, and food analysis.

Technologies within this market include ELISA, Western blot, and chemiluminescence immunoassay, among others. The global Immunoassay market is expected to grow significantly due to increasing demand for accurate and rapid diagnostic tests, advancements in technology, and expanding applications in various industries.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Reagents And Kits



Analyzers

Technology

ELISA



Radioimmunoassay (RIA)



ELISpot And Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

