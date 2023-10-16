Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market size to grow by USD 1.06 billion from 2022-2027 | Agilent Technologies Inc., Miltenyi Biotec B.V. and Co. KG, PerkinElmer Inc., are some of the major companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market size is expected to grow by USD 1.06 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.52% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's market analysis. The report forecasts the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including: Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bio SB, Bio Techne Corp., Biocare Medical LLC, BioGenex Laboratories Inc., CANDOR Bioscience GmbH, Cell Signaling Technology Inc., Danaher Corp., Eagle Biosciences Inc., Elabscience Biotechnology Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Lunaphore Technologies SA, Merck KGaA, Miltenyi Biotec B.V. and Co. KG, PerkinElmer Inc., Takara Holdings Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PHC Holdings Corp., and SAKURA SEIKI Co. Ltd. To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Immunohistochemistry Market 2023-2027

Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market 2023 – 2027: Company Profile:

Agilent Technologies Inc: The company offers immunohistochemistry solutions for pathology laboratories to achieve high staining quality, improved standardization, and increased efficiency, enabling the goal of increased patient safety.

Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market 2023 – 2027: Geographical Analysis

North America is projected to make a substantial 37% contribution to the global market's growth during the forecast period. The increasing demand for immunohistochemistry tests in North America is driven by factors such as its advanced healthcare system, research capabilities, and commitment to precision medicine. Notably, countries like the US and Canada in North America have well-established infrastructure with numerous hospitals, research institutes, and clinics, which is a positive influence on the regional market's growth.

Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market 2023 – 2027: Segmentation Analysis

The market is segmented by Application (Diagnostic application, Research application, and Forensic application), End-user (Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, Academic and research institutes, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The diagnostic application segment is expected to experience notable expansion in the Immunohistochemistry (IHC) market growth during the forecast period. There is a growing trend of incorporating immunohistochemistry in various diagnostic fields, particularly in pathology and molecular biology. This method primarily involves pinpointing and displaying proteins or antigens within tissue samples using antibodies designed to attach to these antigens. This approach plays a crucial role in comprehending disease mechanisms, identifying biomarkers, and supporting patient diagnosis and treatment.

Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market 2023 – 2027: Driver & Trend:

Driver:

Growing global elderly population drives increased demand for immunohistochemistry.

Escalating cancer cases worldwide stimulate research, creating a need for immunohistochemistry in studying protein expression in cancer tissue.

WHO reports over 19 million new cancer cases and 9.9 million deaths in 2020, emphasizing the importance of understanding disease mechanisms.

Immunohistochemistry plays a pivotal role in aiding drug discovery and development, positively impacting the market.

Trend

Automation and digitalization in immunohistochemistry processes drive market growth.

Automated platforms and digital pathology solutions enhance efficiency and enable remote analysis.

Reduced human variability leads to consistent staining results and improved laboratory workflow.

Growing adoption of automation for standardized and reliable results fuels market growth.

These factors are expected to drive immunohistochemistry market growth during the forecast period.

