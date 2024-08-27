Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market worth $5.2 billion by 2029 driven by Emerging Tech Innovations | MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=121632939

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG: Leading Innovator in Immunohistochemistry

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland) stands out as a major player in the global immunohistochemistry (IHC) market. Operating through its Pathology Lab segment within the Diagnostics Division, Roche provides a comprehensive range of IHC products, including the BenchMark ULTRA IHC/ISH System and the OptiView DAB IHC Detection Kit. The company has reinforced its market position with the launch of new and improved products, such as the BenchMark ULTRA PLUS system, the VENTANA DP 600 slide scanner, the Elecsys anti-p53 Immunoassay, and the VENTANA ALK (D5F3) CDx Assay. Roche's global reach spans Europe, the Middle East & Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

Danaher Corporation: Pioneering Solutions in Immunohistochemistry

Danaher Corporation (US) excels in the IHC market through its subsidiary Leica Biosystems. This division, part of the Anatomical Pathology Diagnostics and Core Lab Diagnostics segments, offers a wide array of chemical and immuno-staining instruments, reagents, and consumables. Danaher's market leadership is attributed to its extensive customer base, advanced technology, significant R&D investments—amounting to USD 1.50 billion in 2023—and collaborations with research institutions and clinicians worldwide. Notable developments include a partnership with Navinci for advanced cancer research and the acquisition of Cell IDx, Inc., enhancing Danaher's competitive edge in the IHC market.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.: Key Contributor to IHC Diagnostics

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US) is a significant player in the IHC market, focusing on cancer diagnostics and anatomic pathology workflows through its Pathology Solutions segment. The company expanded its offerings with partnerships like the one with Incyte for companion diagnostic solutions and with Akoya Biosciences for chromogenic and immunofluorescent multiplex assays. Agilent is also broadening its global footprint with a new Center for Excellence in India and maintains a strong presence in regions including the US, UK, Australia, China, Germany, and Japan, among others.

Product Segment: Antibodies Drive Immunohistochemistry Market Growth

The immunohistochemistry (IHC) market is categorized into antibodies, reagents, equipment, and kits. In 2023, antibodies dominated the market, driven by advancements in immunohistochemistry that boost R&D activities for various antibodies. The high demand for primary antibodies, which are essential for IHC protocols and widely used in diagnostic and research applications, supports this segment. Additionally, the growth is fueled by increasing adoption of targeted immunotherapy, heightened awareness of healthcare diagnostics, rising approval rates for therapeutic antibodies, and increased R&D spending by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Application Segment: Research Applications Contribute Significantly

The IHC market is segmented by application into diagnostic, research, and forensic uses. The research application segment held the second-largest share in 2023. High-throughput automated IHC platforms are utilized in research to ensure consistent staining across slides, crucial for studying drug effects on tissues at the molecular level. IHC products are also vital for identifying drug-induced toxic effects and studying embryonic development, including stem cell differentiation. These factors make IHC techniques essential in developmental studies, stem cell research, and drug testing, thereby contributing to the segment's significant market share.

End-User Segment: Academic and Contract Research Organizations Lead

The IHC market is divided by end users into hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, academic & contract research organizations (CROs), and other entities such as pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and forensic laboratories. In 2023, academic & CROs represented the second-largest segment. IHC techniques are extensively used for identifying and validating pharmaceutical targets, analyzing tumor-stroma-immune cell interactions, and categorizing patients in clinical trials. The growing demand for personalized cancer treatments, increased application of IHC in drug development, and rising investments in life sciences research drive this segment's expansion.

Regional Insights: North America Dominates the Market

The IHC market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America led the market in 2023, supported by ongoing economic development, rising healthcare expenditure, and improved access to advanced cancer screening technologies. The region benefits from favorable reimbursement policies for pathology diagnostic tests and high-quality healthcare infrastructure, which further drives the growth of the IHC market.

