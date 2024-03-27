Immunoprecipitation Market size is set to grow by USD 270.1 mn from 2024-2028,increasing r and d in biopharmaceuticals boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global immunoprecipitation market size is estimated to grow by USD 270.1 mn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.01% during the forecast period. The immunoprecipitation market is driven by the need to improve productivity and efficiency in antigen purification. Large-scale chromatography processes, such as new resin properties, single-use technologies, continuous chromatography, and automation, are key trends. Applications include ChIP-seq, epigenetic research, and various diseases like SARS-CoV2 infection, autoimmune disorders, central nervous disorders, cancers, and cardiovascular diseases. Key players are pharmaceutical & biotech companies, academic institutes, and CROs. Products include kits, reagents, antibodies, beads, and buffers. Notable technologies are ChIP, Chromatrap, and Bio-Protocol.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Immunoprecipitation Market 2024-2028

For more insights on the historic (2018 - 2022) and forecast market size- Request a sample report

Immunoprecipitation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.01% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 270.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.39 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China Key companies profiled Active Motif Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Cell Signaling Technology Inc., Chargen Life Sciences LLP, CLOUD CLONE CORP., Creative Biolabs, Danaher Corp., GenScript Biotech Corp., JSR Micro Inc., Merck KGaA, OriGene Technologies Inc., PerkinElmer Inc, Proteintech Group Inc., Rockland Immunochemicals Inc., Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Sino Biological Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Segment Overview

This immunoprecipitation market report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (Academic and research institutes, Contract research organizations, Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies) Type (Chromatin immunoprecipitation, Individual protein immunoprecipitation, Co-immunoprecipitation, RNA immunoprecipitation) Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, Rest of World (ROW))

Market segmentation by End-user

The Immunoprecipitation Market encompasses various techniques, including Chromatin Immunoprecipitation (ChIP), for epigenetic advancements in research. ChIP techniques, such as ChIP-seq, involve the use of primary and secondary antibodies, beads (Agarose or Magnetic), and buffers for the isolation and identification of specific proteins or RNA. Market segmentation is based on Type (Individual Immunoprecipitation, Co-immunoprecipitation), Product (Kits, Reagents), End User (Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, Academic & research institutes, Contract research organizations), and Region. Applications include studying ACE2 protein interaction with SARS-CoV2 Virus, autoimmune disorders, central nervous disorders, cancers, and cardiovascular diseases. Chromatin Immunoprecipitation and Chromatrap technology are essential in this field. The market is driven by strong research funding, growing demand for neuroscience antibodies and assays, and the increasing number of academic institutes in regions like China and India. Bio-Protocol plays a crucial role in standardizing these techniques.

Geography Overview

The Immunoprecipitation market in North America is experiencing robust growth, driven by intensive research activities in immunotherapy, genomics, microbiome, and modern genetic techniques. The healthcare sector, particularly in the US and Canada, is a significant contributor due to substantial R&D investments and the increasing demand for pharmaceutical drugs and products. Immunoprecipitation plays a crucial role in diseases study, drug development, and technological advancements in immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. Key applications include individual immunoprecipitation, co-immunoprecipitation, chromatin immunoprecipitation, and RNA immunoprecipitation. Market segmentation is based on type (product and end user), with product offerings including kits, reagents, antibodies, beads, primary antibodies, secondary antibodies, agarose beads, and magnetic beads, among others. End users include pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, and contract research organizations. Notable applications include the Chromatin Immunoprecipitation technique and epigenetic advancements like ChIP-seq. The market is influenced by the growing focus on understanding proteins like ACE2 in relation to SARS-CoV2 infection and addressing diseases such as autoimmune disorders, central nervous disorders, cancers, and cardiovascular diseases.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2018 - 2022) and forecast market size- Download a Sample Report

The genome projects' surge in recent years, including the Human Genome Project in India (2020), focuses on identifying disease-causing mutations and genetic variations specific to populations. This research drives advancements in medicine, biotechnology, and life sciences. Key players include pharmaceutical and biotech companies, academic institutes, and CROs. Technologies like ChIP, Chromatrap, and IP assays using beads, primary/secondary antibodies, and buffers facilitate protein-protein interaction studies on targets like ACE2, SARS-CoV2, and antigens for autoimmune disorders, central nervous diseases, cancers, and cardiovascular diseases. The life sciences sector continues to grow, fueled by research on disease mechanisms and drug development.

(2020), focuses on identifying disease-causing mutations and genetic variations specific to populations. This research drives advancements in medicine, biotechnology, and life sciences. Key players include pharmaceutical and biotech companies, academic institutes, and CROs. Technologies like ChIP, Chromatrap, and IP assays using beads, primary/secondary antibodies, and buffers facilitate protein-protein interaction studies on targets like ACE2, SARS-CoV2, and antigens for autoimmune disorders, central nervous diseases, cancers, and cardiovascular diseases. The life sciences sector continues to grow, fueled by research on disease mechanisms and drug development. The Immunoprecipitation market involves the use of kits and techniques for analyzing complex mixtures, particularly in the life sciences sector. Factors like chemical composition and physical state of targets are crucial. New technologies challenge the availability of skilled professionals. Key areas include protein-protein interactions, autoimmune diseases, and drug development. Techniques include individual IP , co-IP , ChIP , and RNA IP . Market segments include type, product, end user, and region. Notable techniques are ChIP-seq , epigenetic advancements, and immunotherapy applications.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2018 - 2022) and forecast period(2024-2028)- Request a sample report!

Market Research Overview

The Immunoprecipitation market is a significant segment in the life sciences industry, marked by the increasing use of immunoprecipitation techniques for protein-protein interaction studies. Markets for chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP) and co-immunoprecipitation (Co-IP) are key components of this market. These techniques involve the use of antibodies to isolate specific proteins from complex biological mixtures. Antibodies are crucial reagents in immunoprecipitation, with the Antibody-conjugate market playing a pivotal role. Protein A and Protein G are commonly used in immunoprecipitation for capturing antigen-antibody complexes. The use of advanced technologies like mass spectrometry and microarrays for identifying and quantifying the precipitated proteins further enhances the market's potential. The Immunoprecipitation market is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for understanding complex biological systems and the development of new applications in various fields, including drug discovery and diagnostics.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Academic And Research Institutes



Contract Research Organizations



Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies

Type

Chromatin Immunoprecipitation



Individual Protein Immunoprecipitation



Co-immunoprecipitation



RNA Immunoprecipitation

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio