Immuta and Concord Announce Data Security Risk Assessment Offering

Immuta's Superior Data Security Platform Strengthens Concord's Leadership in Information Security Solutions

BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immuta , a data security company, and Concord , a technology consulting firm that builds connected experiences backed by powerful analytics and underpinned by secure IT foundations, today announced a new data security risk assessment offering, which provides a comprehensive analysis of a customer's data environment so they can identify and mitigate data security risks across their ecosystems.

As data volumes grow, traditional data security measures struggle to keep up, leading to potential gaps. Inconsistent, scattered data policies and limited visibility across various platforms create challenges in managing and enforcing compliance, not to mention difficulty in maintaining comprehensive audit trails and proof of compliance, especially across multi-cloud environments. Using the new data security risk assessment and integrating Immuta's Data Security Platform capabilities, organizations can scale their data security measures to keep pace with growing data volumes, streamline compliance processes, and maintain a robust security posture across diverse environments.

"In the evolving landscape of data security, enterprises are increasingly vulnerable to threats that can compromise sensitive information. In many cases, organizations are facing a high volume of data across disparate and isolated data platforms, with limited visibility into where all of their sensitive data resides, and limited insight into who is accessing sensitive data or how it is used," said Matthew Carroll, Co-founder & CEO, Immuta. "By leveraging the Immuta Data Security Platform, combined with Concord's best-in-class leadership in information security solution delivery and strategy, we're delivering a streamlined approach for understanding where sensitive data resides, how it is accessed and utilized, and how to ensure compliance with regulatory standards while enhancing overall data governance."

In order to deliver this comprehensive analysis and assessment, Immuta and Concord:

Connect to Multiple Data Sources: Seamlessly connect Immuta to a variety of enterprise data sources, including cloud storage, databases, and data warehouses.

Seamlessly connect Immuta to a variety of enterprise data sources, including cloud storage, databases, and data warehouses. Automate Discovery and Classification of Sensitive Data: Quickly identify and classify sensitive data across all connected sources. Immuta automatically scans data sources to detect and classify sensitive data using prebuilt classifiers, and applies data masking techniques to protect sensitive information while allowing data use, minimizing manual tagging efforts and balancing privacy and utility.

Quickly identify and classify sensitive data across all connected sources. Immuta automatically scans data sources to detect and classify sensitive data using prebuilt classifiers, and applies data masking techniques to protect sensitive information while allowing data use, minimizing manual tagging efforts and balancing privacy and utility. Analyze Access and Usage with Enhanced Data Security Monitoring: Examine how data is accessed and used within an organization. Immuta continuously monitors data access and user activity to detect anomalies and potential risks, ensuring proactive risk management, and automates policy enforcement, reducing manual intervention and significantly speeding up data access to allow quicker onboarding of new data sources.

Examine how data is accessed and used within an organization. Immuta continuously monitors data access and user activity to detect anomalies and potential risks, ensuring proactive risk management, and automates policy enforcement, reducing manual intervention and significantly speeding up data access to allow quicker onboarding of new data sources. Align on Risk Assessment and Compliance and Implement Automated Data Access Control: Conduct a thorough risk assessment to pinpoint vulnerabilities and assess compliance with applicable data protection regulations. Immuta implements attribute-based access control (ABAC) to dynamically enforce policies in real-time, reducing the number of policies needed and simplifying policy management.

Conduct a thorough risk assessment to pinpoint vulnerabilities and assess compliance with applicable data protection regulations. Immuta implements attribute-based access control (ABAC) to dynamically enforce policies in real-time, reducing the number of policies needed and simplifying policy management. Create Actionable Insights and Remediation Strategies: Offer actionable insights and tailor remediation strategies to address identified risks.

"We help our clients quickly identify and mitigate data security risks across their enterprise data ecosystems," said Florin Ibrani, CEO, Concord. "By leveraging Immuta's state-of-the-art data security platform and Concord's expertise in the technology consulting space, enterprises can enhance their data security posture and improve overall efficiency and trust in data operations."

To learn more about Immuta's and Concord's service offering, please visit: https://info.concordusa.com/immuta-cloud-data-security

About Immuta

Since 2015, Immuta has given Fortune 500 companies and government agencies around the world the power to put their data to work – faster and more safely than ever before. Our platform delivers data security, governance, and continuous monitoring across complex data ecosystems – de-risking sensitive data at enterprise scale. From BI and analytics, to data marketplaces, AI, and whatever comes next, Immuta accelerates safe data discovery, collaboration, and innovation. For more information, visit immuta.com.

SOURCE Immuta