Immuta Announces New Integration Between Its Data Security Platform and Amazon S3 Access Grants

News provided by

Immuta

28 Nov, 2023, 04:00 ET

New integration scales and simplifies data access control, enabling organizations to get more value from their Amazon S3 data

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immuta, a data security leader, today announced a new native integration between the Immuta Data Security Platform and object storage service Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3). This integration provides customers with streamlined data access control and security across storage and compute platforms using Amazon S3 Access Grants, a new Amazon S3 access control feature that enables customers to manage data permissions at scale for user identities managed by corporate directories. Amazon S3 is an object storage service from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that offers industry-leading durability, scalability, availability, and security, enabling data and security teams to unlock even more value from their Amazon S3 data, reduce costs, and increase efficiency.

Amazon S3 stores more than 350 trillion objects with over 100 million requests per second to process a multitude of workloads including artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics. Organizations need a simple, scalable, centralized solution that consistently enforces access control and protects data across data stacks, while maintaining compliance with internal and external regulations. With Immuta's Data Security Platform and Amazon S3's new Access Grants feature, users can centralize access control management, and leverage attribute-based access controls (ABAC) to grant permissions for objects in Amazon S3 storage. Immuta builds on Amazon S3 controls, increasing efficiencies with fewer policies and lower manual effort, reducing operational costs and opening up new revenue streams. The Amazon S3 integration also helps US government agencies protect sensitive data hosted in the AWS GovCloud (US) Regions.

"The amount of data Amazon S3 can store and retrieve is truly impressive. So is the number of platforms that manage and analyze data from Amazon S3 every day – from Databricks and Snowflake, to Amazon Redshift and Amazon EMR. Because of this, Amazon S3 access control is paramount due to the sheer amount of data that moves through the service," said Steve Touw, CTO, Immuta. "Immuta helps simplify data access and security for data stored in Amazon S3 so users can more safely leverage that data for their analytics and AI initiatives. This, paired with Immuta's 'write once, apply everywhere' policy approach, helps customers democratize and increase data usage while still adhering to global regulations."

As part of this new integration, joint customers have access to the following key features:

  • Plain-language policy builder reduces the need to manually code AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM) policies and Amazon S3 access controls.
  • Scalable attribute-based access control supports more use cases and users, and includes a metadata-driven approach to policy logic management to further boost efficiency.
  • Consistent access controls and policies across expanding data stacks includes support for Amazon S3, Amazon Redshift, Snowflake, Databricks, and Starburst (Trino).
  • Access to Apache Spark for Amazon EMR, and other AWS services through Amazon S3 Access Grants provides scalable, attribute-based access control for file reads and table access in Spark jobs.

"By leveraging this new release from Immuta that integrates with Amazon S3 Access Grants, we envision a single control plane for Booking.com data owners and governors to manage access at scale for all Amazon S3 resources ingested into our data lake (both structured and unstructured)," said Luca Falsina, Principal Software Engineer at Booking.com. "Moreover, as this integration is based on a new Amazon S3 native access control capability, it gives us confidence that controls will be enforced consistently, no matter which technology data consumers will choose to access the data."

To learn more about Immuta's new integration with Amazon S3, click here.

About Immuta
Immuta enables organizations to unlock value from their cloud data by protecting it and providing secure access. The Immuta Data Security Platform provides sensitive data discovery, security and access control, data activity monitoring, and has deep integrations with the leading cloud data platforms. Immuta is now trusted by Fortune 500 companies and government agencies around the world to secure their data. Founded in 2015, Immuta is headquartered in Boston, MA. To learn more about Immuta, click here.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2214111/Immuta_v1_Logo.jpg 

Also from this source

Immuta kündigt neue Integration zwischen seiner Datensicherheitsplattform und Amazon S3 Access Grants an

Immuta kündigt neue Integration zwischen seiner Datensicherheitsplattform und Amazon S3 Access Grants an

Immuta, ein führendes Unternehmen im Bereich Datensicherheit, hat heute eine neue native Integration zwischen der Datensicherheitsplattform von...
Immuta Announces New Integration Between Its Data Security Platform and Amazon S3 Access Grants

Immuta Announces New Integration Between Its Data Security Platform and Amazon S3 Access Grants

Immuta, a data security leader, today announced a new native integration between the Immuta Data Security Platform and object storage service Amazon...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.