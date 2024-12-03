Immuta Announces Support for AWS Lake Formation

New support extends cross-platform data discovery, access control, data provisioning and visibility to Amazon Athena, Apache Spark on Amazon EMR, and Amazon Redshift Spectrum to ensure secure, compliant, and accelerated data insights

BOSTON, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immuta, a data security company, announced today its support for Amazon Web Services (AWS) Lake Formation, a managed service that makes it easier to centrally govern, secure, and globally share data for analytics and machine learning. By supporting AWS Lake Formation, joint customers can seamlessly manage and enforce complex data access policies at scale across various AWS services, ensuring consistent governance, enhanced security, and compliance while reducing administrative overhead and accelerating time-to-insights.

Organizations face significant challenges in putting their data to work for the business, as they must navigate complex environments where data is often siloed, dispersed across various platforms, and subject to diverse compliance requirements. Balancing the need for fast data access with stringent security and governance standards adds further complexity, as companies must protect sensitive information while ensuring that data can be effectively leveraged and accessed for insights. This support offers a comprehensive solution for data access and provisioning that complements the capabilities of AWS Lake Formation, extending consistent policies to Amazon Athena, Apache Spark on Amazon EMR, and Amazon Redshift Spectrum. Customers can now provision access to data with a single security model that spans AWS data services and other data platforms, such as Snowflake, Databricks, Starburst, and more.

"Support for AWS Lake Formation underscores our commitment to driving innovation through collaboration," said Matthew Carroll, Co-founder & CEO, Immuta. "With support for AWS Lake Formation, we are enhancing security, governance, and efficiency for our customers, empowering them to extract maximum value from their data while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. This support aligns directly with our mission to deliver innovative solutions that address the evolving challenges of cloud data management. We're excited to continue growing our work with AWS and pushing the boundaries of what's possible when organizations can safely put their data to work."

This latest support follows Immuta achieving AWS Data and Analytics Competency status, which validates Immuta's deep AWS technical expertise and proven success in helping clients identify the best tools and processes for collecting, storing, and analyzing data utilizing various AWS services. Last year, Immuta announced a native integration between the Immuta Platform and Amazon Simples Storage Service (Amazon S3) that provides customers with streamlined data access control and security across storage and compute platforms using Amazon S3 Access Grants.

To learn more how Immuta is supporting AWS Lake Formation, please visit: https://www.immuta.com/news/aws-lake-formation-announcement/

