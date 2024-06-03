Immuta Introduces Granular Data Policy Support for Snowflake Iceberg Tables

Extended policy support provides a single policy platform for consistent native policy enforcement and continuous monitoring with unified audit capabilities across multiple cloud platforms

BOSTON, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immuta , the data security experts, today announced granular data policy support for Snowflake Iceberg Tables at Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024 . The Immuta policy engine now supports full row- and column-level security on Snowflake managed and unmanaged Iceberg tables, ensuring consistent native policy enforcement and continuous monitoring, with unified audit capabilities across data platforms.

Iceberg tables enable the compute layer to be "moved" to the data. While the data remains in external object storage, Snowflake can access and utilize it as if it were stored locally. This architectural shift saves both time and money by eliminating the need to copy or move data from a storage platform into Snowflake.

While using Iceberg tables offers many benefits, it's crucial to enforce data access control policies to ensure the underlying data is not exposed to risk. Immuta enables organizations using Snowflake Iceberg Tables to maintain the same policies and visibility across all data platforms. Existing policies are not altered, ensuring consistent native policy enforcement and continuous monitoring with unified audit capabilities.

"A single governance control plane that serves as a source of truth and policy across the various platforms within the cloud data stack is crucial to maintaining a healthy data ecosystem and de-risking enterprise data," said Mo Plassnig, Chief Product Officer at Immuta. "By extending our granular data policy support to include Snowflake Iceberg Tables, we are providing data teams with a more secure, consistent, and scalable approach to governing their data."

By extending its granular data policy support to Snowflake Iceberg Tables, Immuta enables customers to utilize the same granular row- and column-level security that they have come to expect with Iceberg tables. Customers also benefit from:

Immuta policy engine support for full row- and column-level security on Snowflake managed and unmanaged Iceberg tables.

Single policy for all supported data platforms with unified visibility and audit capabilities.

Application of granular, consistent data policies for Iceberg tables, in a familiar format to other data platforms that Immuta currently supports.

Unified audit capabilities and single point of visibility that now extends to Iceberg tables.

About Immuta

Immuta unifies data security and governance across complex data ecosystems, continuously monitoring and de-risking sensitive data – all at enterprise scale. Since 2015, Immuta has provided Fortune 500 companies and government agencies around the world with a single platform to govern, control, and audit enterprise data for use in BI and analytics, data marketplaces, AI, and whatever comes next. To see how Immuta de-risks data and speeds discovery, collaboration, and innovation, visit immuta.com .

