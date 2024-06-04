Immuta Named Snowflake Data Cloud Product Data Security Partner of the Year Award Winner for the second year running

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immuta , a data security leader, today announced at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024 , that it has been named the 2024 Data Cloud Product Data Security Partner of the Year award winner by Snowflake , the AI Data Cloud company, for the second year in a row.

Immuta was recognized for its achievements as part of the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, helping joint customers secure and de-risk their data so they can control AI initiatives, create new revenue streams, innovate faster, and collaborate across the data economy. The Immuta Data Security Platform unifies security and compliance at enterprise scale, providing peace of mind for Snowflake users by delivering end-to-end data protection enforced natively through Snowflake. With Immuta, customers automatically discover sensitive data, secure it with granular, attribute-based policies, and detect risky user behavior for proactive remediation.

As a part of the Snowflake Horizon partner ecosystem, Immuta shares Snowflake's focus on solving the complex needs of large and intricate data ecosystems in the AI era. This high degree of interoperability allows joint customers to scale security and governance, regardless of their size or use case.

"This recognition from Snowflake builds upon our longstanding partnership, and our focus on de-risking enterprise data since 2018. It's an honor to be recognized as their Data Cloud Product Data Security Partner of the Year for the second year in a row," said Matthew Carroll, Co-founder & CEO, Immuta. "As the Data Cloud Product Data Security Partner of the Year, we're committed to collaborating on seamless product advancements, controlling enterprise-scale AI efforts, and providing data teams with the most accessible and secure data to drive business growth and outcomes. We're excited to continue expanding our partnership as we bring enterprise-grade security and control to the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, as well as new and evolving AI workloads."

"Immuta's recognition as Snowflake's Data Cloud Product Data Security Partner of the Year is a testament to the value they deliver to the AI Data Cloud ecosystem, and our shared mission of empowering organizations to unlock their data for business value," said Tyler Prince, SVP of Worldwide Alliances & Channels, Snowflake. "We look forward to continuing to build our partnership with Immuta and are focused on the next generation of innovation."

This honor comes on the heels of Immuta becoming a Snowflake Financial Services Data Cloud partner, helping joint customers unlock secure, scalable financial data analytics and operations that drive business growth and deliver better customer experiences.

Learn more about Immuta and Snowflake here . Be sure to check out the Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024 keynotes live or on-demand here and stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and Twitter/X .

About Immuta

Immuta automates security to de-risk data, allowing organizations to confidently collaborate, innovate, and quickly deliver new value. The Immuta Data Security Platform provides sensitive data discovery, security and access control, and data activity monitoring, and has deep integrations with the leading cloud data platforms. Fortune 500 companies and government agencies around the world trust Immuta to secure their data. Founded in 2015, Immuta is headquartered in Boston, MA. To learn more about Immuta, click here .

SOURCE Immuta