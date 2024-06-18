Immuta Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc.'s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2024

Immuta named among best workplaces

BOSTON, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immuta , the data security experts, has been named to Inc.'s annual Best Workplaces list. Prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.

Since 2015, Immuta has empowered some of the world's largest enterprises to de-risk their data, and drive discovery, collaboration, and innovation. Amid a rapid rise in data sources, platforms, users, use cases, and regulations, the Immuta Data Security Platform balances secure access with compliance, so customers can grow and succeed, while mitigating the risks of misuse, leaks, and breaches.

Behind the Immuta platform are more than 200 employees working across geographies to find new solutions to securing data. Headquartered in Boston, MA, with offices in Columbus, OH, College Park, MD, and international locations including London and Sydney, Immuta's award-winning company culture is fueled by an emphasis on innovation and growth. Employees prioritize the company's core values, which enhance communication, collaboration, and customer outcomes. As AI, analytics, data marketplaces, and other technology advancements evolve, Immuta fosters a culture of continuous learning, with a focus on the core mission of protecting and treating data ethically.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"It's an honor to be recognized by Inc. for a sixth consecutive year," said Matthew Carroll, CEO, Immuta. "At Immuta, we strive to put our people first by helping them bridge the gap between personal and professional growth so they can thrive. Our commitment to creating a people-first culture fosters strong relationships among colleagues and with the communities they live in, and I'm incredibly proud of our team's dedication to maintaining this supportive environment."

"Each year, Inc.'s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. "We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we're proud that the program is highly selective."

About Immuta

Immuta unifies data security and governance across complex data ecosystems, continuously monitoring and de-risking sensitive data – all at enterprise scale. Since 2015, Immuta has provided Fortune 500 companies and government agencies around the world with a single platform to govern, control, and audit enterprise data for use in BI and analytics, data marketplaces, AI, and whatever comes next. To see how Immuta de-risks data and speeds discovery, collaboration, and innovation, visit immuta.com .

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com .

