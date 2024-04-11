Immuta Recognized as a Top Company on Forbes' Annual List of America's Best Startup Employers

Immuta is again recognized as one of America's top 500 startups for employee satisfaction, reputation, and growth

BOSTON, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immuta, a leader in data security, has been named one of the top companies on Forbes' annual list of America's Best Startup Employers for the fourth consecutive year. The list, developed in partnership with market research company Statista, was compiled by evaluating 3,000 U.S. businesses with at least 50 employees on three criteria: employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and growth. It recognizes the top startups that show exemplary focus on these three areas, fostering strong company culture and employee happiness.

The recognition follows an impressive year of innovation and momentum for Immuta and its data security offering. Highlights included multiple large product announcements, significant customer and partner momentum, and increased recognition from Gartner analysts:

Customer Momentum – Continued to gain traction across industries with new and existing customers including Eisai, IAG, Instacart, J.B. Hunt, Roche, Sony, Swedbank, Thomson Reuters, and the U.S. Air Force. Immuta gained particular traction in the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry, and its customer Roche was awarded IDC's Future Enterprise Best in Future of Intelligence EMEA Award for an enterprise self-service data platform.

Continued to gain traction across industries with new and existing customers including Eisai, IAG, Instacart, J.B. Hunt, Roche, Sony, Swedbank, Thomson Reuters, and the U.S. Air Force. Immuta gained particular traction in the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry, and its customer Roche was awarded IDC's Future Enterprise Best in Future of Intelligence EMEA Award for an enterprise self-service data platform. Product Growth and Expansion – Launched Immuta Discover for tagging, classification, and managing highly accurate metadata for the purpose of data access control. Launched Detect for data use monitoring and compliance. Launched vulnerability risk assessment and dynamic query classification capabilities for customers to promptly identify security gaps based on context and sensitivity levels.

Launched Immuta Discover for tagging, classification, and managing highly accurate metadata for the purpose of data access control. Launched Detect for data use monitoring and compliance. Launched vulnerability risk assessment and dynamic query classification capabilities for customers to promptly identify security gaps based on context and sensitivity levels. New Partnership with AWS – Announced a new integration with Amazon S3 that provides customers with streamlined data access control and security for S3, where enormous volumes of unstructured data are stored. By providing simple and scalable controls, organizations can de-risk that data and leverage it for new use cases including AI.

Announced a new integration with Amazon S3 that provides customers with streamlined data access control and security for S3, where enormous volumes of unstructured data are stored. By providing simple and scalable controls, organizations can de-risk that data and leverage it for new use cases including AI. Strengthened Partnership with Snowflake – Immuta was recognized as the Snowflake 2023 Data Security Partner of the Year, awarded a competency badge for the Healthcare and Life Sciences Data Cloud, announced an updated integration with Snowflake Horizon, and delivered other new platform enhancements that provide simplified data security and monitoring.

Immuta was recognized as the Snowflake 2023 Data Security Partner of the Year, awarded a competency badge for the Healthcare and Life Sciences Data Cloud, announced an updated integration with Snowflake Horizon, and delivered other new platform enhancements that provide simplified data security and monitoring. Strengthened Partnership with Databricks – Immuta announced key enhancements to an industry-leading Databricks integration, including a new native integration with Databricks Unity Catalog, enhanced security and access control for artificial intelligence (AI) workloads, and enhanced Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) that enable data teams to leverage Immuta's full platform capabilities.

Immuta announced key enhancements to an industry-leading Databricks integration, including a new native integration with Databricks Unity Catalog, enhanced security and access control for artificial intelligence (AI) workloads, and enhanced Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) that enable data teams to leverage Immuta's full platform capabilities. Market Recognition by Gartner – Gartner published a new Market Guide to Data Security Platforms (available to download for Gartner clients) in January 2024 . The research notes that, "Organizations applying DSPs are streamlining data access controls and protection, resulting in better data security observability and improved security and regulatory compliance." Immuta is noted as one of sixteen representative vendors.

"Last year Immuta gained remarkable momentum and solidified its position as a data security leader, but this recognition means much more to us than growth figures," said Matthew Carroll, CEO, Immuta. "While we further developed our product and key partnerships, what we're most proud of is our focus on building a strong culture dedicated to the success and happiness of our employees. That, in turn, gets our workforce excited about our shared mission to help enterprises de-risk their data."

For more information about Immuta, visit www.immuta.com. Join the Immuta conversation on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Immuta

Immuta enables organizations to unlock value from their cloud data by protecting it and providing secure access. The Immuta Data Security Platform provides sensitive data discovery, security and access control, data activity monitoring, and has deep integrations with the leading cloud data platforms. Immuta is now trusted by Fortune 500 companies and government agencies around the world to secure their data. Founded in 2015, Immuta is headquartered in Boston, MA. To learn more about Immuta, click here.

SOURCE Immuta