Immutable and Polygon Labs Announce Next Phase of Partnership: 5 Live Titles and Quest Rewards

SYDNEY, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Immutable and Polygon Labs today announced the next phase of their "Gaming on Polygon" hub on Immutable Play. All 5 launch titles are now live with full questlines that reward active players, ahead of a new joint prize pool campaign.

Building on the October announcement of Immutable's first enterprise chain deal, this update shifts the focus squarely to discovery and rewards.

The "Gaming on Polygon" hub remains the front door for Polygon PoS and Agglayer CDK-powered titles on Immutable Play, uniting ecosystems of games with shared quests, leaderboards, and a $100,000 community reward pool.

"This is the moment where Gaming on Polygon accelerates," said Robbie Ferguson, Co-founder and President of Immutable. "5 high-quality Polygon games are now live together. There are shared quests, 500 Gems per game to earn, and a big prize pool on the way. It's the clearest expression yet of our belief that players should be rewarded for playing, which will in turn increase engagement with the games. We can't wait to see the results."

A closer look at the 5 live games

Miomi: clutch moments, eSports online arena

Competitive gaming platform where every match matters. Kick Mio, Miomi's penalty-style gameplay is built for short, high-intensity sessions and shareable highlights, giving players a way to test their skills and flex social bragging rights.





Soccerverse: social football management simulator

A community-driven football management simulator and trading game where you control the industry. Manage clubs in diverse ways, scout emerging talent, and make crucial trades as you build a footballing empire with friends.





Voxie Tactics: tactical RPG with true ownership

A turn-based tactical RPG featuring lovable voxel characters called Voxies, grid-based battles, and collectible gear. Players build squads, experiment with team comps, and can bring owned equipment with them to enhance every fight.





Wilder World: vast open-world with explosive gameplay

A massive open-world metaverse where you can race, fight, explore and build. Engage in high-speed street races, intense FPS battles, RPG-driven missions.





Bushwhack by Moonveil: PvPvE extraction with teeth

A PvPvE hunting and extraction experience where players stalk dangerous creatures, gear up, and fight their way out with loot intact. Risk-reward decision-making sits at the core, with meaningful upgrades and progression.





Each of these games now feature dedicated quests on Immutable Play. Completing all quests within any single title grants players 500 Gems; clearing every questline across all five titles grants 2,500 Gems, with top performers gaining an edge for the upcoming joint prize pool event on the hub.

"Immutable Play has quickly become a powerful discovery engine for games, and the Polygon hub inside it is now the showcase for what our ecosystem can deliver," said Marc Boiron, CEO of Polygon Labs. "As Immutable connects into Agglayer, we're giving these games unified liquidity, smoother interoperability, and a single front door for millions of players who simply want great games that happen to be onchain."

Partnership momentum

Since launch, Immutable and Polygon have highlighted the hub as a model for ecosystem-level onboarding: instead of adding titles one by one, multiple Polygon games go live together with shared infrastructure, marketing, and rewards. With over 250,000 monthly users, more than 5.5 million Immutable Passport signups, and over $40M in TVL across Immutable's ecosystem, the partnership is designed to scale Polygon games to a much wider audience.

About Immutable

Immutable is a global leader in gaming, on a mission to bring digital ownership to every player and empower developers to build great games that scale.

Immutable's full-stack product suite powers every stage of game creation and growth from infrastructure to player engagement. It includes:

Immutable Play, a comprehensive platform supporting developer growth and player engagement;

Immutable Audience, a rewards platform that builds and energizes game communities before launch through discovery tools, unified profiles, and gamified experiences.

Co-founded by James Ferguson, Robbie Ferguson and Alex Connolly in 2018, Immutable is headquartered in Sydney with a team of leading technologists, creators and innovators, and backed by top transformational tech investors like BITKRAFT Ventures, King River Capital, AirTree, Temasek, and more.

About Polygon Labs

Polygon Labs is a Web3 software company developing Polygon Proof-of-Stake network, the premiere blockchain for payments and RWAs, and Agglayer, a protocol to connect any blockchain or app for a unified cross-chain experience. Polygon PoS is known as the low-cost, high velocity network, with billions secured in stablecoins, supporting a robust payments ecosystem to help grow Agglayer use cases in a unified web3. Research from Polygon Labs has contributed to the development of widely-adopted zero-knowledge technology, with successful independent projects incubated through the Agglayer Breakout Program, such as Katana, Miden, PrivadoID, ZisK and more.

