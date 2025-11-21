Immutable and AlwaysGeeky Games Launch New Partnership to Bring Immutable Play Rewards to Voxie Tactics

SYDNEY, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Immutable, a global leader in gaming announces an excting collaboration with AlwaysGeeky Games, the independent studio behind the tactical RPG Voxie Tactics. Through this partnership, Voxie Tactics players will now be able to engage with Immutable Play, unlocking exclusive rewards, leaderboards, and recognition tied to their in-game activity.

This collaboration is powered in part by Immutable's long-standing alliance with Polygon and follows Immutable's recent launch of the "Gaming on Polygon" hub within Immutable Play. As part of this initiative, Voxie Tactics is among the first wave of Polygon-based titles featured, offering new quests and a dedicated leaderboard alongside a reward pool for the community.

A New Era of Engagement & Ownership

Voxie Tactics, developed by AlwaysGeeky Games, is a turn-based tactical RPG driven by collectible voxel characters ("Voxies") and underpinned by blockchain-anchored digital ownership. With its cross-platform release, including a mobile launch in August 2025, the game has already built a passionate and growing player base.

Through the Immutable Play integration, fans will now have fresh incentives to deepen their engagement: completing quests, climbing leaderboards, and participating in in-game activities will unlock rewards through Immutable's reward engine.

Steven Ball, Founder & CEO of AlwaysGeeky Games, remarks:

"AlwaysGeeky Games is thrilled to team up with Immutable and Polygon for an exciting collaboration that celebrates Voxie Tactics players. Through Immutable Play, fans can now earn exclusive rewards and discover a whole new way to play, collect, and get recognized for their engagement."

Immutable's Vision Backing Voxie Tactics

Immutable, a global gaming platform founded by Robbie Ferguson, James Ferguson, and Alex Connolly, provides developers with scalable infrastructure, turn-key engagement tools, and wallet solutions, including Immutable Passport, which enables seamless player onboarding. Its Immutable Play product offers quest systems, lifecycle engagement, cross-platform attribution, and more.

Robbie Ferguson, Co-Founder & President of Immutable, adds:

"Voxie Tactics takes everything people love about classic tactics games: deep strategy, competitive PvP, and a passionate community. We're thrilled to support AlwaysGeeky Games on Immutable Play, as part of the Polygon partnership, as they bring a truly player-owned tactics experience to mobile and PC players around the world."

Immutable's infrastructure offers developers tools to launch fast, scale securely, and operate with optional on-chain features, all while tapping into its growing ecosystem.

About the Collaboration

Voxie Tactics will be featured on the Gaming on Polygon hub within Immutable Play.

Players can complete in-platform social quests now, earn leaderboard status, and claim rewards through Immutable's reward system.

This initiative underscores AlwaysGeeky Games' commitment to community-first development and Immutable's mission to democratize gaming with player ownership.

About AlwaysGeeky Games

AlwaysGeeky Games is a Montréal-based indie studio focused on designing games that combine strategic depth, memorable art, and genuine player ownership. With a team boasting experience from AAA development studios, AlwaysGeeky brings innovation to Web3 through its flagship projects, including the Voxies NFT ecosystem, the VOXEL token, and its signature tactical title, Voxie Tactics.

About Immutable

Immutable is a global leader in gaming, on a mission to bring digital ownership to every player and empower developers to build great games that scale.

Immutable's full-stack product suite powers every stage of game creation and growth from infrastructure to player engagement. It includes:

Immutable Passport, a secure identity and wallet solution with over 5.6 million sign-ups;

solution with over 5.6 million sign-ups; Immutable Play, a comprehensive platform supporting developer growth and player engagement;

Immutable Audience, a rewards platform that builds and energizes game communities before launch through discovery tools, unified profiles, and gamified experiences.

Co-founded by James Ferguson, Robbie Ferguson and Alex Connolly in 2018, Immutable is headquartered in Sydney with a team of leading technologists, creators and innovators, and backed by top transformational tech investors like BITKRAFT Ventures, King River Capital, AirTree, Temasek, and more.

