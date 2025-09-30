Immutable Masters Illuvium Pro League Marks Illuvium's First Big Esports Push

SYDNEY, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Immutable, the leading web3 gaming platform, and Illuvium, the genre-defining autobattler, today announced the biggest event outside of the World Event of the Illuvium Pro League (IPL), kicking off with the Immutable Masters IPL 1000. There are three tiers - IPL 250, 500 and 1000. The event begins with open qualifiers on October 3rd, culminating in the Main Event on October 4th, where players will compete for a $20,000 prize pool.

Illuvium Arena challenges players to draft Illuvials—creatures with unique abilities—and battle through a mix of strategy, positioning, and mind games. Designed for both spectators and competitors, the game sets a new standard for competitive Web3 esports. Across the IPL season, Illuvium has committed $250,000 USD in prize pools, with the potential to scale further.

"We wanted to start modestly. We've got over $14 million earmarked for prize pools, so when it's time to scale, we can do that in an instant," said Kieran Warwick, Co-Founder & CEO of Illuvium. "To us, the IPL 1000 isn't just about a $20,000 tournament; it's really the first major step in proving that web3 games can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the biggest esports titles in the world."

Immutable's role in the first Immutable Masters IPL 1000 extends beyond infrastructure. By leveraging its powerful marketing ecosystem, Immutable helps games like Illuvium Arena reach players and cut through the noise in an increasingly crowded market.

"We've been working with Illuvium since they first walked into our Sydney office in 2020 with a whitepaper and a vision," said Robbie Ferguson, Co-Founder of Immutable. "Building multiple titles into a single world, all tied together with on-chain assets, was bold, but it made sense to us. We've been excited to back them ever since."

The IPL 1000 is more than a tournament as it's the first step in bringing web3 gaming into the mainstream esports arena. With high stakes, strategic gameplay, and immersive spectator experiences, Immutable and Illuvium are redefining what competitive gaming can be in the blockchain era.

About Immutable

Immutable is a global leader in Web3 gaming, committed to bringing digital ownership to every player. Founded in 2018 by James and Robbie Ferguson and Alex Connolly, Immutable offers the infrastructure, tools, and services that help developers launch and scale games successfully.

Immutable's full-stack platform includes:

Immutable Chain - a scalable Ethereum Layer 2 network designed for games

Layer 2 network designed for games Immutable Passport - a secure identity and wallet solution with over 5 million sign-ups

solution with over 5 million sign-ups Immutable Play - a complete growth and engagement platform supporting developers at every stage.

With the largest portfolio of over 625 well-funded Web3 games and strategic partnerships with top-tier studios, Immutable is driving the next evolution of game publishing - combining performance, ownership, and optional innovation.

About Illuvium:

Illuvium is game studio building a connected universe of AAA blockchain titles—Illuvium Arena, Illuvium Overworld, and Illuvium Zero. Built on Immutable, Illuvium enables true digital ownership and seamless asset interoperability across games, bringing high-fidelity, mainstream-quality gameplay to Web3.

