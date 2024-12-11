Immutable Wins More Games in 2024 Than The Company's History Combined

Immutable Ends 2024 as the Fastest-Growing Web3 Ecosystem: 460 Games, 4 Million Passport Signups, and a New Chapter for Gems, 'Perpetual Rewards'

SYDNEY, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immutable has solidified its position as the undisputed leader in web3 gaming, achieving a historic milestone by signing more games in 2024 than in all previous years combined. With more than 250 games onboarded this year, Immutable continues to redefine the future of gaming, making it the fastest-growing ecosystem in web3 as recognized by the latest Game7 Report .

The company's ecosystem scaled from zero to four million users as of yesterday, driven by the onboarding of blockbuster titles like RavenQuest and GG Survivor . RavenQuest achieved remarkable success with its "Phase 3" launch, including a sold-out land sale this week, while GG Survivor saw 2 million downloads within weeks of its debut. Immutable's growth was further validated by research firms such as Messari and VanEck, which confirmed the company's approximate 70% market share in the web3 gaming space.

Innovations Powering the Ecosystem

Immutable continued to pioneer player-focused solutions with the launch of Immutable Passport in January. Passport revolutionized onboarding with features like pre-approved transactions that eliminated blockchain disruptions, integration with Telegram mini-apps to enhance accessibility, and embedded wallets for seamless player experiences. Throughout the year, Passport evolved with critical features, with Immutable ruthlessly prioritizing to enhance the player experience. The introduction of Pre-Approved Transactions eliminated disrupting gameplay for blockchain interactions. As of yesterday, Passport signups four million, reflecting its pivotal role in onboarding millions of gamers into the web3 ecosystem.

The launch of Immutable zkEVM's Mainnet further underscored the platform's leadership. As the first dedicated chain for gaming with EVM compatibility, Immutable zkEVM achieved 2.5 million monthly active users within three months of launch, outpacing every major blockchain in growth based on data from Token Terminal. This innovation provided developers and players with enterprise-grade security, low costs, and massive scalability.

Empowering Players and Developers

In April, Immutable introduced The Main Quest, one of the largest rewards programs in web3 gaming history. This initiative brought unparalleled value to players and developers, fostering deeper engagement across the ecosystem. Titles like Pool Masters, Guild of Guardians, and Blade of God were key contributors to the program's success, delivering millions in rewards to active participants.

Global Presence and Industry Impact

Immutable's influence extended across the globe in 2024, with notable showcases at premier events. At GDC 2024, the company highlighted its innovative Passport and zkEVM capabilities. By Gamescom, Immutable's dominance was evident, with 7 of the top 10 Web3 games built on its platform. Strategic partnerships were also announced at Korea Blockchain Week and the Tokyo Game Show, including collaborations with MARBLEX and Polygon, further strengthening Immutable's presence in Asia's rapidly growing gaming markets.

Immutable 2024 Highlights

January marked the early access launch of Immutable zkEVM Mainnet, while April saw the debut of the $100M Inevitable Games Fund. By May, Guild of Guardians surpassed 1 million downloads, and in November, Game7 named Immutable the fastest-growing gaming ecosystem of 2024. These milestones underscore the platform's unmatched trajectory and commitment to redefining gaming.

Looking to 2025: The Next Chapter

Immutable is set to build on this momentum in 2025 with the launch of the Perpetual Rewards Program just days ago, offering players new ways to exchange gems for weekly rewards. While only a handful of signed games are currently live on Immutable, the company stands on the brink of exponential growth. Regulatory clarity and surging institutional demand will further accelerate web3 gaming's mainstream adoption, with Immutable leading the charge as a full-service platform that simplifies development and enhances player experiences.

Here's What Immutables Ecosystem Achieved in Numbers Across 2024

[JANUARY] Immutable announces early access to Immutable zkEVM Mainnet. Studios and players no longer have to differentiate when choosing where to build and/or play – Immutable now offers the best tech, ecosystem, and player experience in the space.





[FEBRUARY] 70% of top gaming studios are investing in web3 [Coingecko Analysis] . These include Sony Playstation, Ubisoft, Konami, The Pokémon Company, Square Enix, Epic Games, Sega, Bandai Namco, and CCP Games, to name just a few.





. These include Sony Playstation, Ubisoft, Konami, The Pokémon Company, Square Enix, Epic Games, Sega, Bandai Namco, and CCP Games, to name just a few. [MARCH] Guild of Guardians NFT Migration from Immutable X to zkEVM. More than 250K NFTs from 4 different collections flawlessly migrated.





NFTs from 4 different collections flawlessly migrated. [APRIL] $100M Inevitable Games Fund launched: In partnership with Polygon Labs and King River Capital, we launched a flagship venture fund dedicated to early-stage web3 gaming and infrastructure investments.





Inevitable Games Fund launched: In partnership with Polygon Labs and King River Capital, we launched a flagship venture fund dedicated to early-stage web3 gaming and infrastructure investments. Immutable Main Quest Launches: In collaboration with the IMX Ecosystem Foundation, Immutable announces one of the largest ever web3 gaming quest and rewards programs, with up to $50 million in rewards committed for players. To get rewards, new and existing players who have signed up with Immutable Passport or have connected their wallet on Immutable zkEVM can acquire Gems by claiming their daily reward gas-free.





in rewards committed for players. To get rewards, new and existing players who have signed up with Immutable Passport or have connected their wallet on Immutable zkEVM can acquire Gems by claiming their daily reward gas-free. [MAY] Our much-anticipated AAA mobile game Guild of Guardians went live this month. Guild of Guardians is a rogue-lite mobile RPG set in a world on the brink of destruction. Guild of Guardians had over 1 million pre-registered players (1,070,452 as of May '24)and over 1 million downloads by the end of Act 1 with over $1 million in rewards distributed to players.

in rewards distributed to players. Monthly active users also skyrocketed, with Immutable zkEVM pushing our metrics beyond all expectations.





[JUNE] Immutable and Netmarble's, web3 arm MARBLEX partnership announced. Netmarble is one of the world's largest gaming publishers and a $3B+ USD listed company on the Korea Exchange. MARBLEX's integration brought three major Netmarble titles, including Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds and A3: Still Alive, adding over 1 million monthly active users and Immutable and MARBLEX's joint "Game On, Chain On" event being voted the top gaming event at KBW 2024.





[AUGUST] Immutable zkEVM is now available worldwide via the Fireblocks platform and the Fireblocks Network, the industry's largest digital asset network for rapid digital asset transactions and dynamic payment workflows, providing direct connectivity to thousands of institutional counterparties, including liquidity providers, lending desks, banks, and market makers.





[SEPTEMBER] Passport Signups continue to surge hitting 2.2 million signups less than 4 months after the public launch of Immutable zkEVM

Leading Games are beginning to emerge: RavenQuest explodes on Twitter and has a 6 figure sale, selling out on Immutable in less than 2 minutes, and will eventually win "Best Adventure Game" later in the year at the GAM3 Awards.





[OCTOBER] Immutable zkEVM Opens Doors to All Developers with Permissionless Deployment, removing the deployer allowlist and opening the chain to all developers to deploy smart contracts without friction. This is a significant leap in the chain's openness and will drastically reduce friction for developers looking to write smart contracts on-chain.





[NOVEMBER] Game7 Reports that Immutable is the fastest-growing gaming ecosystem of 2024 leading in total games won, net migrations, and year-on-year growth.

Immutable 2024 growth surpasses all prior years combined. An additional 250+ well-funded games were signed with Immutable in 2024, far surpassing our record from all previous years.

Immutable and YGG launch a $1 million rewards fund for players and are gold sponsors at the GAM3 Awards.

rewards fund for players and are gold sponsors at the GAM3 Awards. Launch of Elderym Decentralised the Studio that leverages the Elderym IP combining the worlds of Guild of Guardians and Gods Unchained under one universe.





[DECEMBER] Immutable signs more games in 2024 than the rest of the company's history combined.

Release of In-Game Marketplace and Trading features (Game SDK, APIs, Funding Widgets). Players can trade and participate in marketplaces without leaving the game, unlocking new opportunities for engagement and revenue.

Early Access Immutable Play goes live and RavenQuest is announced as the first long-awaited key to unlocking gems alpha on Immutable.

goes live and RavenQuest is announced as the first long-awaited key to unlocking gems alpha on Immutable. RavenQuest's land sale sold out on December 8th within 2 hours, 3 days after its "Phase 3" goes live. This comes after recording over 1.7 million Twitch views during early access Phases 1 and 2 to welcoming 74,000+ unique adventurers, the game has consistently set benchmarks in the web3 gaming space.

About Immutable

Immutable is a global leader in gaming on a mission to bring digital ownership to every player by making it safe and easy to build great web3 games. Immutables gaming platform and has onboarded over 460+ well-funded games onto the platform and has raised $300M+ USD from leading global investors including Temasek, Tencent, Bitkraft, King River Capital, and Galaxy.

The Immutable gaming platform makes it easy for game studios and independent developers to safely and confidently build and launch successful games on Ethereum. The product suite includes pre-built solutions, optimized for usability, that help developers get to market faster without sacrificing security or player experience. Builders get personalized web3 guidance, live support for their communities, and access to the largest ecosystem in gaming.

Immutable was the first gaming platform to deliver a zero-knowledge (zk) scaling solution to the Ethereum community and provides developers with multiple zk-based scaling options, including Immutable X, a rollup based on StarkWare technology, and Immutable zkEVM, powered by Polygon.

