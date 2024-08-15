Immutable zkEVM is now integrated with Fireblocks, Enabling Global Access to the Market-Leading Platform for Games

SYDNEY, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immutable , the leading Web3 gaming platform, today announced a strategic integration with Fireblocks , an enterprise platform to manage digital asset operations and build innovation businesses on blockchain, that will reshape treasury management for games, builders, DeFi projects, and ecosystem partners on Immutable zkEVM.

Game developers can now leverage the Fireblocks platform to securely store and efficiently manage digital assets associated with game economies, NFT projects, and DeFi protocols – enhancing their oversight of holdings on Immutable's zkEVM chain, powered by Polygon.

This union unlocks a new era of scalability and security for self-custodial digital asset management within the Immutable ecosystem, powered by Fireblocks. Immutable zkEVM is now available worldwide via the Fireblocks platform and the Fireblocks Network, the industry's largest digital asset network for rapid digital asset transactions and dynamic payment workflows, providing direct connectivity to thousands of institutional counterparties, including liquidity providers, lending desks, banks, and market makers.

"This integration provides a robust and secure choice to the 320+ game developers and 80+ ecosystem partners signed to Immutable," said Robbie Ferguson, Co-Founder and President of Immutable. "Fireblocks' infrastructure can support game developers to manage the digital assets involved in gaming and NFT transactions, scale with the exponential growth of transactions on Immutable's platform, and ensure smooth operations within the Web3 gaming and DeFi landscape." In addition, Fireblocks' best-in-class security solutions will safeguard Immutable's digital assets, fostering trust and confidence among users and partners. This reinforces Immutable's commitment to providing a secure environment for all its stakeholders.

"We are excited to announce our integration with Immutable to bring Fireblocks' secure digital asset infrastructure to the Immutable zkEVM ecosystem," said Omer Amsel, Head of Web3 at Fireblocks. "Immutable and Fireblocks are enabling a new era of security, scalability, and efficiency for managing digital assets to drive the growth of the Web3 gaming and DeFi industries."

About Immutable

Immutable is a global leader in gaming on a mission to bring digital ownership to every player by making it safe and easy to build great games with blockchain technology. Co-founded by James Ferguson, Robbie Ferguson, and Alex Connolly in 2018, Immutable is headquartered in Sydney with a 250+ team, and backed by top transformational tech investors like Temasek, Tencent, Coinbase, BITKRAFT Ventures, King River Capital, Galaxy Interactive, and more.

The Immutable gaming platform makes it easy for game studios and independent developers to safely and confidently build and launch successful games on Ethereum. The product suite includes pre-built solutions, optimized for usability, that help developers get to market faster without sacrificing security or player experience. Builders get personalized web3 guidance, live support for their communities, and access to the largest ecosystem in gaming.

Immutable was the first gaming platform to deliver a zero-knowledge (zk) scaling solution to the Ethereum community and provides developers with multiple zk-based scaling options, including Immutable X, a rollup based on StarkWare technology, and Immutable zkEVM, powered by Polygon.

Immutable Games is a global leader in web3 game development and publishing, backed by a world-class team who have a proven track record of bringing games to millions of players. The studio pioneered the world's first blockbuster NFT trading-card game Gods Unchained and the newly live RPG Guild of Guardians . Alongside its own high-quality titles, Immutable Games partners with third-party game developers to provide them with best-in-class strategy and execution expertise aimed at ensuring the success of every web3 game deployed within the Immutable ecosystem.

For more information, please visit: https://www.immutable.com/

About Fireblocks

Fireblocks is an easy-to-use platform to create new blockchain-based products and manage day-to-day digital asset operations. Exchanges, banks, PSPs, lending desks, custodians, trading desks, and hedge funds can securely scale their digital asset operations through the Fireblocks Network and MPC-based Wallet Infrastructure. Fireblocks serves thousands of organizations in the financial, payments, and web3 space, has secured the transfer of over $6 trillion in digital assets, and has a unique insurance policy that covers assets in storage & transit.

