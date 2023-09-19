Immuta's Integration with Databricks Unity Catalog is Now Generally Available

Immuta's native integration with Databricks Unity Catalog enables data security at cloud scale

BOSTON, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immuta, a data security leader, today announced the general availability of its integration with Databricks Unity Catalog, which enables customers to natively orchestrate data access control across the Databricks Lakehouse Platform. With this release, Databricks customers can fully leverage Immuta's data discovery, access control, and monitoring capabilities for production workloads.

When Databricks Ventures invested in Immuta earlier this year, both companies committed to collaboratively strengthen each platform's integration and deliver an architecture built for the AI-augmented enterprise. With the improved integration, joint customers are empowered to simplify operations, improve data security, and unlock more Databricks data.

"The general availability of this integration marks a key milestone in a highly successful long-term partnership with Databricks," said Matt Carroll, CEO of Immuta. "We're on a joint mission to simplify cloud data security so that customers can confidently advance their data and AI initiatives."

"Immuta continues to be a trusted data security partner," said Jonathan Keller, Vice President, Product Management at Databricks. "We worked closely with Immuta to develop this new integration with Databricks Unity Catalog, and together we provide a seamless way for our joint customers to protect their data in the Databricks Lakehouse."

As a unified governance solution, Databricks Unity Catalog with Immuta allows customers to centrally manage security and governance in the Databricks Lakehouse Platform. Immuta makes it simpler to manage complex data policy statements and enforce them at scale, while Databricks Unity Catalog provides core governance capabilities and data access primitives. This integration now also leverages the new row filtering and column masking capabilities in Unity Catalog, providing a level of data security granularity not previously available.

"The future of our business depends on making our data and AI initiatives successful. Databricks Unity Catalog and Immuta help us do that securely at scale," said Jochen Kaiser, Department Lead for Data Ecosystem at Mercedes-Benz.

"In the age of cloud and AI, data security and governance complexities are mounting. It's simply not possible to use legacy approaches to manage data security across hundreds of data products. This new integration between Databricks Unity Catalog and Immuta provides a modern architectural approach that simply de-risks enterprise bets on AI," said Sanjeev Mohan, Principal at SanjMo and Former Gartner Research VP.

How exactly does Immuta's integration with Databricks Unity Catalog work? And more importantly, why do you need it? Learn more in this white paper, this blog post, and this walkthrough demo

About Immuta

Immuta enables organizations to unlock value from their cloud data by protecting it and providing secure access. The Immuta Data Security Platform provides sensitive data discovery, security and access control, data activity monitoring, and has deep integrations with the leading cloud data platforms. Immuta is now trusted by Fortune 500 companies and government agencies around the world to secure their data. Founded in 2015, Immuta is headquartered in Boston, MA. To learn more about Immuta, click here. 

