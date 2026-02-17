LONDON, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMN, the hyper-personalised market intelligence platform, has achieved a technical milestone with its latest internal performance tests showing a near 100% factual consistency rate.

In an era where "Industrialised Misinformation" costs enterprises, governments, and investment managers billions in strategic missteps, IMN has successfully decoupled market intelligence from the generative "hallucinations" that continue to afflict Large Language Models (LLMs).

This infographic shows 7 examples of when decisions based on inaccurate AI "insights" went catastrophically wrong. Credit: IMN. IMN's insights are verified and always relevant to the precise needs of each of its users, through a unique process of "hyper-personalisation."

The Reality of the AI Trust Gap in 2026

While generic AI tools have made rapid strides, recent benchmarks reveal a persistent "trust gap." QA tests on even the most advanced frontier models have reported failure rates above 80%, when AI has been tasked with generating error-free outputs or high-stakes PESTEL (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental, and Legal) analysis without human intervention.

According to an IMN multi-dataset study (incorporating S&P Global and MIT NANDA findings), nearly half of enterprise executives admit to making consequential business decisions based on unverified—and sometimes entirely fabricated—AI outputs.

Here is what IMN found:

The Failure Rate: Up to 95% of enterprise AI pilots in 2025 failed to reach production or yield results.





The Correction Cost: 45% of AI-driven gains are currently being erased by the time required to manually verify and fix hallucinations.





The Risk: A leading LLM's own internal benchmarks recently showed hallucination rates hitting 80% in QA tests.

Benchmarking the IMN Market Intelligence Platform

By contrast, IMN, an indispensable decision support tool for businesses, investment firms and governments, delivers 99%+ factual consistency in PESTEL, competitive and broader external intelligence.

The IMN market intelligence platform solves the fundamental problem of AI hallucination by utilising a multi-layered verification engine combined with a quasi-MCP (Model Context Protocol) architecture. By grounding its on-demand competitive, PESTEL, and market intelligence tool through this proprietary verification layer, IMN ensures that every insight is verifiable and virtually hallucination-free.

Market intelligence expert and IMN Managing Partner (Strategic Affairs) Michelle Turney, comments:

"AI doesn't simply surface misinformation—it industrialises it. Even the most discerning leader, investor or policy maker is exposed to strategic misjudgement if AI-generated insight is accepted without validation.

Today's professionals and enterprise teams therefore need to 'institutionalise scepticism' by embedding multi-layered verification of external intelligence before critical decisions are made."

About IMN

IMN is a pioneering market and competitive intelligence software platform designed to provide enterprises, governments, and investment teams with high-fidelity, hallucination-free insights. It works without APIs or costly integration, and its friction-less user interface can be rolled out to large enterprise teams in less than a day.

IMN combines many distinct capabilities in one integrated, end-to-end market intelligence platform, replacing slow, consultancy-style and context-blind AI research with automated, hyper-personalised intelligence and decision support. This enables professionals to quickly receive and act on far more accurate and relevant insights about their external environment.

IMN can be adapted to almost any use case, requirement or role—from CEO to portfolio analyst, member of parliament to GTM team—and in any industry or sector. You can view and compare all IMN features here.

