IMN Market Intelligence Software: Unexpected Military & Care Home Uses in Trials

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global volatility affects militaries as much as news media, and nation-states as much as individuals insecure about their future. IMN, a pioneering market intelligence software platform, has found that its 'hyper-personalised' approach to gathering external business intelligence has delivered value for such use cases, far beyond its originally intended brief.

IMN's market intelligence tools are now finding adoption in sectors ranging from care homes to national security, and even in personalised parental guidance.

National security planners can generate insights on precisely what they want to know. Care home & hospital chains focus on overcoming staff shortages and attracting more private clients.

Originally spun off from an internal PESTEL analysis solution to help leaders run complex enterprise divisions and group companies, IMN's on-demand market intelligence solution—which delivers staggering levels of personalisation perhaps not seen in any AI platform to date—is now being applied to completely unexpected use cases.

These include government policy makers seeking to better serve citizens, and national security planners analysing their external environment at a granular level. In one unique instance, an investor used the IMN M&CI tool not only to manage diverse portfolio investments, but also to better understand how to deal with entitled children. Such is IMN's adaptability to a user's personal needs and goals.

In addition to providing end-to-end market intelligence—for example, monitoring the effects of President Trump's latest tariff decisions on a CEO's business or a hedge fund's investment portfolio, to discovering and tracking unknown competitors a marketing analyst may never even have heard of—IMN's integrated decision support tools also guide users on how best to respond to each challenge or opportunity.

Crucially, IMN achieves this without the prompt-induced ennui or lack of contextual relevance that afflicts even the most accomplished AI models. The IMN market intelligence tool also explicitly minimises AI's tendency to misinform, "hallucinate" or fabricate data.

Market intelligence expert and IMN Managing Partner [Strategic Affairs] Michelle Turney, comments:

"AI doesn't simply surface misinformation—it industrialises it faster than human cognition can process. Even the most discerning CEO, investment analyst, or Prime Ministerial advisor is exposed to strategic misjudgement if AI-generated insight is accepted without validation.

Today's leaders therefore need to 'institutionalise scepticism' by embedding multi-layered verification of market intelligence before critical decisions are made."

About IMN

IMN is a leading market intelligence software platform designed for enterprises, governments, and teams of any size. The platform replaces context-blind AI or consultancy-style market research with automated, hyper-personalised market intelligence, enabling leaders to base critical decisions on hallucination-free insights. Despite its immense capability, IMN is quick and easy to use, presenting its decision support, commercial, market, competitive, PESTEL and other external intelligence in one unified and succinct briefing format.

