IMN Solutions Adopts Adaptive, Full-Service Association Management Model

WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IMN Solutions (IMN) launched a new brand identity to provide associations, corporations, faith-based organizations and others with strategic guidance and management bandwidth to respond to changing markets and stakeholder needs. Its new corporate brand strategy, redesigned logo and website represent its new focus and adaptive approach to association management.

"IMN has successfully diversified and scaled its full-service and integrated association management service offerings while also bringing a new management style to the new association landscape," said Barbara A. Myers, CAE, CEO of IMN Solutions. "Our new brand identity better reflects our market-leading position and clearly demonstrates the comprehensive association management services we bring to our clients across the globe."

Over the past 40 years, IMN Solutions has grown to become one of the most respected providers of association and event management services in the market. The new brand represents its continual effort to identify industry needs and best serve its clients.

"This is an exciting change for us and marks a strategic pivot in our future direction as a full-service association management company," said Jack Sammis, IMN Solutions chairman. "While our commitment to the clients we serve will not change, there is incredible potential to grow. Our new branding positions us for those opportunities."

Under its new brand identity, IMN will assist associations and other organizations deliver unprecedented value to their stakeholders and diversify their revenue streams. It will provide the precision to tackle the time-consuming details and the ability to leverage its buying power and professional partnerships. These services will ultimately help organizations drive growth, change, and long term viability.

"While our name remains the same, our logo and website have changed significantly to better represent who IMN Solutions is and what we bring to market for our clients," commented Sammis. "Our new identity is innovative, modern and professional—words we use to describe not only our image, but also the solutions we provide to our clients who want to innovate their organizations."

