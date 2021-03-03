IMN Solutions Appoints Melissa Tighe, CMP Executive Vice President/CFO and Lauren Moore Vice President Sales and Marketing

WASHINGTON, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IMN Solutions (IMN) has appointed Melissa Tighe, CMP as Executive Vice President/CFO and Lauren Moore as Vice President Sales and Marketing. Both promotions are effective immediately and directly support the global firm's ongoing expansion in the full-service association and event management space, which has seen substantial growth over the past year.

"Melissa and Lauren are the perfect leaders for this moment as our industry recovers and we anticipate significant growth in the years ahead. Together, along with the rest of our exceptional leadership team, they will position IMN for explosive growth and help our clients thrive as we redefine and create the new association and event management landscape," said Barbara Myers, CAE, CEO, IMN Solutions.

Tighe will lead IMN's account management team with a commitment to exceptional service delivery, innovative thinking and enhanced value for all clients. She will also oversee revenue management, client engagement and ensure IMN and client financial goals and objectives are met.

Tighe joined IMN in 2017 as VP, Client Development. In this role, she developed strategies for IMN key accounts that drove innovative solutions for associations' executive leadership, education, event management and marketing challenges. Prior to IMN, Tighe held leadership positions at Starwood Hotels & Resorts in Washington, DC and New York. She serves on PCMA's Capital Chapter membership committee and drives hospitality and tourism to Niagara Falls, USA through efforts in her local hospitality industry and community development committee. Tighe earned her MBA with a focus on project management.

Moore will have overall responsibility for establishing and coordinating marketing and sales strategies, plans, programs, and functions for IMN and its clients. Additionally, Moore will oversee IMN's virtual and hybrid event management services which have seen exponential growth.

Moore joined IMN in 2016 as Senior Account Director. She has provided strategic guidance and support for client professional development programs, in-person and virtual events, exhibit and sponsorship sales and sourcing and contracting functions. Prior to IMN, Moore worked over seven years with Hyatt Corporation. Her experience serving clients in the social, military, educational, religious and fraternal (SMERF) market directly contributed to IMN's growth in this segment.

