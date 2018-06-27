IMN Solutions' Lauren Moore Receives Planner of the Year Award

"It's a tremendous honor to be recognized with such a prestigious award," said Moore. "I'm proud to know that my contributions are helping move our industry forward and am grateful to work for a company where I can utilize my strengths and talents to benefit my clients each and every day."

According the chapter's nomination form, "The Don Harrington/Dorothy Penner Planner of the Year Award goes to a planner member in recognition of outstanding association/industry contributions, leadership and professionalism. This person in their professionalism and dedication furthers the aims of MPI and its members. The selection of this award is based on a history of accomplishments in our industry as well as to meeting management and for furthering the aims of MPI and its mission. They serve as a role model for other suppliers, as well as a leader in meeting management. This member should have contributed his or her time, hard work, and experience to the meeting industry of Kentucky."

Moore joined IMN in 2017. She previously held several positions for the Hyatt Regency Lexington over the last seven years including Senior Sales Manager. Moore has aggressively and creatively grown within the hospitality industry, while maintaining a high level of client support and satisfaction. In Lexington, she worked very closely with Visit Lex, as well as the Hyatt national sales team to solicit businesses to bring new meetings and events to the city of Lexington. She is active with the Religious Conference Management Association (RCMA).

"Lauren's leadership and professionalism are reflective in her approach to client service delivery every day," said Barbara Myers, CEO, IMN Solutions. "As a team, we are proud of Lauren's achievement and congratulate her on this distinguished honor."

About IMN Solutions

IMN is a global, full-service association management company with specialized expertise in meeting, event and exhibition management. Clients benefit from access to IMN's network of seasoned professionals that excel in a variety of areas including site selection and contract negotiation, event and exhibition management, housing, registration, marketing, technology and association management services. Contact IMN to learn how the "Power of the Network" can work for you. www.imnsolutions.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/imn-solutions-lauren-moore-receives-planner-of-the-year-award-300673303.html

SOURCE IMN Solutions

Related Links

www.imnsolutions.com

