IMO Health Opens Direct Access to its Clinical Knowledge Graph, Giving AI Developers a Trusted Source of Clinical Truth

New GraphQL and MCP-based access let AI agents and applications query the living clinical context used by 90% of U.S. clinicians, powering more accurate and explainable outcomes

ROSEMONT, Ill., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMO Health today announced the launch of direct access to its Knowledge Graph, a major step forward in enabling healthcare organizations and technology developers to build AI systems grounded in clinically accurate, real-world data. Enterprise healthcare AI often fails not because models lack sophistication, but because they lack the clinical context needed to interpret and preserve clinical meaning as information moves across clinical workflows. In those workflows, outputs must be consistent, explainable, and trustworthy – not the result of probabilistic guesswork. IMO Health's Knowledge Graph is designed to provide that missing translation layer: a governed, continuously refined semantic layer that anchors AI reasoning in consistent clinical truth.

"AI in healthcare is only as effective as the knowledge sources it can rely on," said Ann Barnes, CEO of IMO Health. "IMO Health's Knowledge Graph provides the authoritative clinical context layer that modern AI systems need to be accurate, explainable, and safe. This launch makes it dramatically easier and faster for builders to integrate that context into their AI stack through GraphQL queries or MCP tools, so agents can reason with clinical meaning instead of guessing."

Unlike static code sets or generic ontologies, IMO Health's Knowledge Graph reflects how care is documented and interpreted in practice. It is built on the terminology and documentation patterns used by over 90% of U.S. clinicians and present in 97% of patient encounters.

This "always-on" footprint allows the graph to serve as more than static reference content. It provides living clinical context, shaped by ongoing usage and clinician-vetted curation built over more than 30 years. Today, the graph sits behind 12 billion terminology search transactions a year across 4,500+ provider organizations and every major EHR. By connecting clinical concepts across documentation, billing and analytics, it helps AI systems maintain consistent meaning as information moves across workflows.

With this launch, developers can now access the Knowledge Graph more directly to accelerate development of agentic and AI-driven workflows without having to build and maintain complex clinical knowledge infrastructure by themselves. They can integrate this clinical context into their systems using flexible options that fit their architecture and AI approach, including a direct GraphQL API and an MCP Server that exposes graph interactions as tools for AI assistants and agents.

Access to IMO Health's Knowledge Graph enables AI systems to move beyond one-off lookups and toward agentic workflows that require stable semantics, richer inference, and traceable explainability. This approach supports more advanced applications across use cases such as ambient documentation, clinical decision support, revenue cycle automation, population health, patient cohorting, and analytics integrity at scale.

"Because IMO Health's Knowledge Graph is built on our clinician-validated terminology foundation, it reflects how care is actually documented and interpreted in practice, not just how it is coded after the fact," said Ivana Naeymi-Rad, chief product officer at IMO Health. "By giving developers direct access to a graph curated by more than 50 clinical informaticists and coding experts, we're letting them build on clinical truth rather than approximations of it."

IMO Health's Knowledge Graph access is available now for organizations building advanced AI-driven healthcare workflows. Initial scope supports access to key clinical context building blocks including modifiers, hierarchy traversal, and controlled metadata access, with additional expansion planned across clinical domains, concept types, and cross-code set relationships.

To learn more about IMO Health's Knowledge Graph visit https://www.imohealth.com/knowledge-graph/.

About IMO Health

IMO Health is an AI-native clinical data intelligence company helping provider, health tech, and life sciences organizations transform complex healthcare data into accurate, reliable insights while preserving clinical integrity at every step.

We provide the foundational clinical context layer for healthcare through a rich Knowledge Graph built on decades of expert-curated clinical terminology and accountable, human-in-the-loop AI. This context surfaces meaning from unstructured data, increases precision, and drives high-confidence clinical and operational decisions – from EHR documentation and revenue cycle management to clinical trials and evidence generation.

Deeply embedded in the provider world, IMO Health brings a trusted clinical foundation to its solutions and clients. By prioritizing accuracy and accountability, we advance research, accelerate innovation and enhance patient care across the healthcare landscape. To learn more, visit www.imohealth.com.

Media Contact:

Supreme Communications on behalf of IMO Health

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SOURCE IMO Health