IMO Health Recognized for Healthcare Data Innovation in 2026 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Clinical data intelligence company named "Best Healthcare Big Data Solution"

ROSEMONT, Ill., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent Medical Objects (IMO Health) today announced that it has been named winner of "Best Healthcare Big Data Solution" in the 10th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program.

IMO Health was recognized for the IMO Health Platform, an intelligence infrastructure that aligns clinician-friendly language with standardized, machine-readable data, enabling accurate capture of clinical intent within EHR workflows. IMO Health delivers up to 98% accuracy for primary and secondary ICD-10-CM codes, supporting reliable analytics, reporting, and reimbursement workflows.

IMO Health's Knowledge Graph, the foundation of the IMO Health Platform, grounds AI models in real clinical understanding to support use cases across documentation, revenue cycle management, and clinical research. This helps healthcare and life sciences organizations improve data quality, streamline operations, and generate more reliable insights.

"For more than 30 years, IMO Health has served as the clinical data intelligence partner for 95% of U.S. providers and every major EHR," said Ann Barnes, CEO of IMO Health. "Today, as an AI-native company, we're building on that legacy through continued innovation, ensuring our clients, whether they're health systems, life sciences organizations, or health tech companies, can rely on high-quality, fit-for-purpose data to power the next generation of healthcare advances."

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards program has spent a decade recognizing companies driving meaningful progress and improving patient care across the global health and medical technology industry. This year's program drew a record number of nominations from leading companies and startups across more than 20 countries.

"By delivering clinically grounded intelligence across care delivery, procedural workflows, and research, IMO Health enables organizations to extract insight from clinical documentation, medical literature, trial protocols, and patient data," said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "We're thrilled to award them with 'Best Healthcare Big Data Solution.'

To learn more about IMO Health and our portfolio of solutions, visit www.imohealth.com.

About IMO Health

IMO Health is an AI-native clinical data intelligence company helping provider, health tech, and life sciences organizations transform complex healthcare data into accurate, reliable insights while preserving clinical integrity at every step.

We provide the foundational clinical context layer for healthcare through a rich Knowledge Graph built on decades of expert-curated clinical terminology and accountable, human-in-the-loop AI. This context surfaces meaning from unstructured data, increases precision, and drives high-confidence clinical and operational decisions – from EHR documentation and revenue cycle management to clinical trials and evidence generation.

Deeply embedded in the provider world, IMO Health brings a trusted clinical foundation to its solutions and clients. By prioritizing accuracy and accountability, we advance research, accelerate innovation, and enhance patient care across the healthcare landscape. To learn more, visit www.imohealth.com.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contact:

Supreme Communications on behalf of IMO Health

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SOURCE IMO Health