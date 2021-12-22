iMobie AnyTrans Makes It One-Click Easy to Transfer WhatsApp Chat History from Android Phone to iPhone Seamlessly

"WhatsApp data are not just some kind of data, they're cherished memories. The conversations, photos, videos, voice messages with friends and family are tough to abandon. Although Google has officially supported the transfer from iPhone to Android, there's no luck for users who moved the other way round. So, we want to help," said Frank Kong, CEO of iMobie Inc. "We worked months to update AnyTrans, and now users can easily bring their WhatsApp history and memories from Android to iPhone."

See What AnyTrans Covers for WhatsApp Transfer:

Android Phone or Google Drive Backup to iPhone

No matter the WhatsApp chats are stored on the Android phone or from a Google Drive backup, AnyTrans can transfer them to iPhone seamlessly. Move WhatsApp Data Completely at One Go

Migrate WhatsApp messages, together with photos, videos, documents, and all other files at one go. Then, users can pick up their chats on the iPhone where they left off. Support Android Phones of All Brands

AnyTrans supports moving WhatsApp data from any Android phone of any manufacturer in the market, as long as it's running Android 5.0 and above. Simple, Safe, and Straightforward

Don't need to reset iPhone before transferring WhatsApp, so no risk of losing any current data on iPhone. No skills are required. You can make the transfer in a few clicks. More than Just WhatsApp Transfer

More than just for transferring WhatsApp data, AnyTrans is designed to save users all the hassles in managing iPhone in daily use:

Back up iPhone automatically and wirelessly at the scheduled frequency.

Create custom iPhone ringtones with users' favorite music

Batch download, install, update, or uninstall iOS apps, no need to do each app one by one

Apart from WhatsApp, users can also transfer photos, music, messages, or any piece of data they need with simple clicks or drag and drop.

Learn more: https://www.imobie.com/landing/anytrans-whatsapp-android-to-iphone.htm

Price and Availability:

AnyTrans is available for Windows and Mac. Currently, iMobie is running a Christmas sales with a discounted price for AnyTrans from $29.99 (originally $39.99) at: https://www.imobie.com/special/christmas-campaign.htm

