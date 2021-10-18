iMobie Releases AnyMirror to Mirror Phone and Tablet Screens with Synchronized Audio in High-quality without Delay

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iMobie Inc., an innovator dedicated to enhancing software technology in the consideration of users' s convenience in digital life for more than 10 years, released a fantastic mirroring application - AnyMirror. This tool enables users to mirror Android & iOS screens, audio, cameras, and microphones and stream as many devices simultaneously with different content as they need.

"During the past two years, we've been through a hard time with COVID-19, bringing about many chaoses in daily life. People are getting used to online study, work, and home entertainment. Under this circumstance, we created AnyMirror to provide a better choice for people to work, study, or entertain on a larger screen via Wi-Fi or USB cable," said Frank Kong, CEO of iMobie. "After experiencing the pain, I strongly believe we will finally usher in a new round of vitality and light."

Killing features of AnyMirror:

  • Multi-Device Mirroring

 AnyMirror helps users to mirror multiple phones and tablets with different screens, audio, cameras, and mics.

 — It mirrors phones and tablet screens with synchronized audio in high quality without delay and turns the phone camera into a flexibly movable HD webcam, with up to 4K resolution,

  • Offer Personalized Customization

 AnyMirror will offer various sharing styles to fit people's needs and enhance using experience.

 — It offers a flexible layout, separate windows, auto-rotation, and free choice to zoom in or zoom out.

  • Meet More Demands

 AnyMirror is more than mirroring. Apart from mirroring, it can act as a screen capture, a whiteboard, or a live streamer.

 — It can record all on-screen activities and any audio users need while mirroring from various devices and capture highlights with screenshots.

 — It offers various annotation tools for users during mirroring, such as adding arrows, shapes, texts, mosaics, etc.

 — It provides real-time transmission of audio and video straight to Twitch, Discord, YouTube, and other platforms, or to conferencing software, like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and so on.

Learn more: https://anymirror.imobie.com/ 

Price and Availability:

AnyMirror is available for iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac with the price from $17.99 quarterly at: https://anymirror.imobie.com/pricing/

About iMobie:

iMobie Inc. is an advanced software developer dedicated to making the digital life simpler for all users worldwide. Information: https://www.imobie.com 

